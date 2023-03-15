Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen testifies before grand jury for 2nd day in Manhattan Trump probe

Michael Cohen, the one-time non-public lawyer to former President Donald Trump, testified for the second one time Wednesday before a grand jury investigating an alleged “hush money” fee made on Trump’s behalf.

Cohen is a central determine in the investigation. In the overall days of the 2016 presidential marketing campaign he paid $130,000 to grownup movie superstar Stormy Daniels, for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer, walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after attesting before a grand jury, in New York, United States on March 15, 2023. - Advertisement - Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency by means of Getty Images



Cohen has inspired the investigation, assembly again and again with prosecutors this 12 months before his grand jury testimony started on Monday, lasting 3 hours.

“We’ll see what happens, what questions they ask, and then at the end the grand jurors have the opportunity to ask me questions and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohen mentioned.

The testimony comes a few week after Trump himself used to be invited to look before the grand jury, an be offering he’ll no longer settle for, in step with Joseph Tacopina, an lawyer for Trump.

Daniels shared a tweet from her attorney, Clark Brewster, that mentioned that she met with the Manhattan D.A.’s place of job Tuesday.

“Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed,” Brewster wrote.

Trump’s felony workforce and the place of job of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have no longer communicated for the reason that be offering to look used to be made, in step with Tacopina. In New York, the be offering to testify regularly precedes an indictment.

A spokesperson for Bragg declined to remark Wednesday.

Tacopina criticized the case Monday, pronouncing that “we, and most election law experts, believe (the case) is with absolutely no legal merit.”

Asked by way of CBS News about Tacopina’s take at the case Monday, Cohen responded, “I think Joe Tacopina needs to take a refresher course.”

The underpinnings for a possible case had been described as “novel” by way of former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz in his fresh memoir “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account.” Pomerantz mentioned the Daniels fee used to be indicative of falsifying industry information, a misdemeanor that he mentioned may probably be charged as a criminal below New York regulation if supposed to hide a 2nd crime: in this situation, an alleged unlawful marketing campaign contribution.

Cohen, who went to jail on federal fees associated with the fee to Daniels, described wiring the cash thru a newly created restricted legal responsibility corporate in his memoir, “Disloyal.” He and Daniels have claimed she and Trump signed a non-disclosure settlement in which they used the pseudonyms David Dennison and Peggy Peterson.

Trump denies ever having a sexual courting with Daniels and has denied wrongdoing. He has referred to as the case “a political Witch-Hunt” and an “old, and rebuked case, which has been rejected by every prosecutor’s office.”

