No. 15 Princeton upsets Arizona in 2023 NCAA tournament

March Madness is off to a loopy get started.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Fifteenth-seeded Princeton Tigers disenchanted the quantity two Arizona Wildcats in the primary around of the NCAA tournament, 59 to 55.

Tosan (*15*) and Princeton used a late-game run to earn the college’s first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 on Thursday.

The Fifteenth-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the general 9 issues to complete the disenchanted, protecting the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the general 4:21.

(*15*) scored 15 issues in Princeton’s first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when present trainer Mitch Henderson was once a participant for the Tigers.

Princeton complicated to stand seventh-seeded Missouri on Saturday. Mizzou simply received its first NCAA Tournament sport in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 issues for the Wildcats (28-7), who have not received a tournament sport in consecutive years since 2014-15.

It’s no longer the primary disenchanted of the 2023 NCAA tournament, after Furman passed fourth-seed Virginia a shocking first-round loss.

