Georgia Senate announces new policies for taxpayer-funded travel | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, introduced new policies for taxpayer-funded travel.

The transfer follows reports that former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and then-Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, took a taxpayer-funded European commute in a while prior to leaving place of job.

Starting April 1, out-of-state taxpayer-funded travel for senators and the Lieutenant Governor might be posted per thirty days at the Senate’s web page.

Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass, R-Newnan, will appoint contributors to the Audit Subcommittee, which is able to meet by way of April 1. Senators plan to enforce a rule barring outgoing senators and an outgoing Lieutenant Governor from taxpayer-funded out-of-state travel of their closing six months in place of job or in the event that they lose a number one or basic election.

Senate sends Izzy’s Law to the House

The Georgia Senate handed Senate Bill 107, referred to as Izzy’s Law, which calls for the Department of Public Health to expand a security plan for aquatic actions. It will require that swim instructors’ plans come with a student-to-instructor ratio, a secondary manager to lend a hand with swimmer protection and fogeys and guardians with the intention to attend personal swim classes.

“Izzy’s Law would ensure that our children are protected during swim instruction through creating widely accessible safety plans for aquatic activities,” state Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, mentioned in a statement.

The legislation is known as after Israel “Izzy” Scott, a four-year-old who drowned all over a yard swim lesson in Burke County in 2022.

Ossoff joins bid to determine hydrogen power infrastructure

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, joined a bipartisan effort to beef up the advance of hydrogen power infrastructure throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

The plan would faucet into an $8 billion aggressive grant alternative established by way of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition’s member states are home to many of the nation’s leading transportation, logistics, energy, manufacturing and research assets,” Ossoff and different lawmakers wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “We are heartened by the Department of Energy’s encouraging notification in response to the coalition’s concept paper and urge the Department to select the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition for funding.”