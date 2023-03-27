No. 11 Men’s Golf preview: Valspar Collegiate Invitational

When: Monday, Mar. 27 – Tuesday, Mar. 28

Format: 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, 18 holes on Tuesday

Where: Floridian National Golf Club (Palm City, Fla.)

Course Info: Par-71; 7,114 yards

Live Scoring: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=26745

Last Time Out: Texas completed in moment position on the Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 26-28) in Las Vegas. The Longhorns registered a three-round general of 19-under-par 845 (283-277-285) to complete simply two strokes at the back of crew champion Illinois at 21-under-par 843 (285-281-277). Pepperdine positioned 0.33 at 18-under-par 846, and North Carolina took fourth at 16-under-par 848. Christiaan Maas recorded a collegiate-best runner-up particular person end with a 54-hole rating of 10-under-par 206 (66-69-71). Maas was once certainly one of 5 Longhorns who positioned within the peak 25 at the particular person leaderboard.

Impressive Start to the Spring: Texas earned a wire-to-wire victory on the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) at North Ranch Country Club (Westlake Village, Calif.). The Longhorns posted a three-round general of 14-under-par 850 (270-290-290) to win by means of 13 strokes over runner-up and tourney host No. 15 Pepperdine at 1-under-par 863, whilst No. 5 Arizona State was once 0.33 at 4-over-par 868. Keaton Vo positioned moment in my view at 8-under-par 208 (67-71-70), only one stroke at the back of medalist Michael Brennan of Wake Forest at 9-under-par 207. Jacob Sosa , who posted a school-record 18-hole rating of 11-under-par 61 within the opening around, completed in 0.33 position at 7-under-par 209 (61-74-74), and Christiaan Maas tied for 5th at 4-under-par 212 (68-70-74).

A Round for the Ages: Freshman Jacob Sosa started the spring season with a school-record 18-hole rating of 11-under-par 61 within the opening around of the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30) at North Ranch Country Club. The 61 eclipsed the former college list of 63 set by means of 4 avid gamers up to now, together with Gavin Hall (2016 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate 0.33 around), Brandon Stone (2012 Carpet Capital Collegiate moment around), David Gossett (2000 NCAA Championship first around) and Justin Leonard (1994 NCAA Championship 0.33 around). Sosa recorded 3 eagles and 5 birdies with no bogey all over his around. His rating of 61 additionally was once a event and direction list and the bottom 18-hole around ever performed at North Ranch Country Club.

Match Play Win Against Georgia Tech: The Longhorns claimed a 4-1-1 victory towards No. 11 Georgia Tech (Feb. 10) at Hapuna Golf Course (Kamuela, Hawaii). Texas and Georgia Tech had been two of 20 groups who at the beginning got here to Hawaii to take part within the Amer Ari Invitational on Feb. 8-10, however the tourney was once canceled because of prime winds. Official match-play competitions had been arranged for Texas-Georgia Tech and Texas Tech-North Carolina. The Longhorns won particular person tournament wins from Travis Vick , Christiaan Maas , Jacob Sosa and Tommy Morrison .

Defending National Champs: Texas claimed its fourth NCAA crew name in program historical past ultimate yr with a dramatic 3-2 victory over tourney host Arizona State within the championship tournament (Scottsdale, Ariz.). The Longhorns have captured NCAA crew championships in 1971, 1972, 2012 and 2022.

15 Straight: UT’s streak of 15 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances is the longest present streak in NCAA Division I males’s golfing. Here’s a take a look at the longest energetic NCAA Championship appearances getting into the 2022-23 season.



(*11*) Number of Consecutive NCAA Champ Appearances School



(*11*) 15 TEXAS



(*11*) 11 Oklahoma



(*11*) 9 Oklahoma State



(*11*) 8 Vanderbilt



(*11*) 7 Arizona State







Advancing to Match Play: Not simplest has Texas been a constant pressure in advancing to the NCAA Championships, the Longhorns have produced cast effects whilst on the nationwide championship. In the ultimate 10 alternatives (relationship again to the 2012 NCAA Championships), UT has complex to the Match Play quarterfinals degree (ultimate 8 groups) a complete of SEVEN occasions. Texas is the one college to advance to Match Play a minimum of SEVEN occasions within the ultimate 10 alternatives (2020 tourney was once canceled because of COVID-19).



(*11*) NCAA Match Play Appearances in Last 10 Tournaments (2012-22) School



(*11*) 7 (2012-13-15-16-18-19-22) TEXAS



(*11*) 6 (2016-17-18-19-21-22) Oklahoma



(*11*) 6 (2014-17-18-19-21-22) Oklahoma State



(*11*) 6 (2015-16-17-19-21-22) Vanderbilt







The Fields Factor: Now in his twenty sixth season as head trainer at Texas, John Fields has guided the Longhorns to twenty NCAA Championship appearances in his 24 alternatives (no NCAA tourney in 2020 because of COVID-19). Under Fields’ management, UT has posted 10 top-five finishes on the NCAA Championship, together with NCAA crew titles in 2012 and 2022 and runner-up showings in 2016 and 2019. Prior to his time at Texas, Fields led the University of New Mexico to 9 NCAA Championship appearances in 10 seasons (1988-97). Fields was once named Golfweek’s Men’s National Coach of the Year ultimate season for the 0.33 time all over his time in Austin (2012, 2016 and 2022). He additionally has claimed Big 12 Coach of the Year accolades 9 occasions all over his 25-year tenure at Texas (2002, 2003, 2004, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022).

Team Rankings: Texas is No. 11 in the newest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches ballot (Mar. 24).

The Tourney Field: The 16-team box on the Valspar Collegiate Invitational comprises (scores mirror Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches ballot): No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Pepperdine, No. 11 TEXAS, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 20 Georgia Southern, Duke, Houston (host), Lamar, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wake Forest.

The Texas Lineup: UT will likely be represented by means of the next six avid gamers on the Valspar Collegiate Invitational:

Christiaan Maas (Fr., 70.06 avg.) Brian Stark (Gr., 72.83 avg.) Tommy Morrison (Fr., 69.67 avg.) Keaton Vo (Fr., 72.19 avg.) Jacob Sosa (Fr., 72.00 avg.)

Individual) Travis Vick (Sr., 72.44 avg.)

Inside the Texas Lineup

Christiaan Maas : Has competed in each and every of UT’s first 8 occasions and boasts a 70.06 stroke moderate … No. 4 in the newest GolfStat nationwide particular person scores … No. 2 in the newest Palmer Cup scores for the International crew (Mar. 16) … No. 21 in present World Amateur Golf Rankings (Mar. 23) … named to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award watch listing (Jan. 27) and the 2023 Fred Haskins Award first spring watch listing (Mar. 10) … member of the Golf RSA (South Africa) National squad … all over his six stroke-play tourney appearances, he has registered 3 top-five and 6 top-20 particular person finishes … has shot par or higher in 12 of his 16 stroke-play rounds this yr, together with six rounds within the 60s … earned a collegiate-best particular person runner-up end on the Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 26-28) with a 10-under-par 206 (66-69-71) … posted a 2&1 win over Christo Lamprecht within the match-play match towards Georgia Tech (Feb. 10) … tied for 5th on the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) with a 4-under-par 212 (68-70-74) … tied for seventeenth on the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship (Dec. 8-11) in Melalane, South Africa with a 9-under-par 279 (71-70-70-68) … performed along Ernie Els within the opening two rounds on the Alfred Dunhill Championship … additionally made the lower and tied for thirty fifth on the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship (Dec. 1-4) in Johannesburg at 5-under-par 283 (69-65-72-77) … tallied a 3-2 particular person list on the Big 12 Match Play Championship (Oct. 17-19) … tied for 0.33 on the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-4) with a 6-under-par 204 (70-67-67) … completed twelfth at The Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) at 4-under-par 212 (69-71-72) … in his collegiate debut, tied for twentieth on the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 16-18) at 4-over-par 214 (72-72-70) … competed for South Africa within the prestigious 2022 World Amateur Team Championship (Aug. 31-Sept. 3) in Paris … complex to Match Play on the 2022 U.S. Amateur … tied for eleventh in stroke play on the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur … claimed a five-shot victory (65-70-67-68=270, -14) to win the celebrated Brabazon Trophy at Saunton Golf Club in England in May 2022 … posted six wins all over the 2021 season, together with the Cape Province Open and the South African Amateur Championship … 2020 and 2021 Silver Salver Champion.

Brian Stark : Has competed in each and every of UT’s first 3 occasions this spring after enrolling at Texas previous to the spring semester and registered a 72.83 stroke moderate … graduate switch who spent his earlier 3 seasons at Oklahoma State … No. 42 in present World Amateur Golf Rankings (Mar. 23) … tied for twenty second on the Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28) at 2-under-par 214 (72-68-74) … made his debut in a Longhorn uniform on the Southwestern Invitational … No. 15 within the present PGA TOUR University magnificence of 2023 scores (Mar. 22) … earned third-team All-America honors as a junior in 2022 from each the GCAA and Golfweek … two-time GCAA All-America Scholar (as a sophomore and junior) … claimed All-Big 12 and Academic All-Big 12 honors as a junior … tied for fifteenth on the 2022 NCAA Championship at 6-over-par 286 … had a season-best tie for 0.33 position at The Carmel Cup at 5-under-par 211 (73-70-68) in 2021-22 … additionally positioned thirteenth on the Big 12 Championship and tied for 7th on the NCAA Columbus Regional in his junior yr … first-team Academic All-Big 12 variety as a sophomore in 2020-21 … complex to the quarterfinals of tournament play on the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

Tommy Morrison : Enrolled at Texas previous to the beginning of the spring 2023 semester … has competed in two of UT’s first 3 occasions this spring after enrolling at Texas previous to the spring semester and registered a 69.67 stroke moderate … tied for 9th on the Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 26-28) with a 7-under-par 209 (70-70-69) whilst competing as a person … made his collegiate debut within the tournament towards Georgia Tech (Feb. 10) and earned a 2&1 victory over Ben Reuter … … posted a runner-up appearing within the 2022 North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 in July … completed fourth within the inaugural Elite Amateur Cup after competing in six of the seven championships (collection options the Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur, Southern Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur, North & South Amateur and the Western Amateur) … paired with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and shot a best-ball rating of 9-under-par 63 (Oct. 11) at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard, Okla., to tie for medalist honors and earn a qualifying spot for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship (set for May 20-24 at Kiawah’s Ocean Course) … positioned fourth on the 2022 Junior Orange Bowl International … tied for 6th on the 2021 Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship … received the 2020 Southern Junior championship.

Keaton Vo : Has competed in each and every of UT’s first 8 occasions and boasts a 72.19 stroke moderate … earned a collegiate-best second-place particular person end on the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) at 8-under-par 208 (67-71-70) … tallied a career-low 18-hole rating of 5-under-par 67 within the opening around of the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30) … tied for nineteenth on the Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 26-28) with a 3-under-par 213 (74-70-69) … tied for fourth within the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup (Oct. 24) with a 2-under-par 70 … posted a 4-0-1 particular person list on the Big 12 Match Play Championship (Oct. 17-19) … medalist on the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur with a 36-hole rating of 9-under-par 134 (69-65) … 2022 Texas Class 5A state particular person champion and led Anderson High School to the crew championship … tabbed the No. 1 recruit within the state of Texas and No. 7 nationally by means of the AJGA within the magnificence of 2022 … three-time Rolex Junior All-American … member of the West Team on the 2020 Wyndham Cup … registered seven top-10 finishes at the AJGA Tour, together with a tie for moment on the 2021 Jackie Burke Invitational … received particular person titles on the 2020 George Hannon Junior Invitational and the 2019 AJGA Junior All-Star Invitational at Lake Oconee.

Jacob Sosa : Has competed in six of UT’s first 8 occasions and boasts a 72.00 stroke moderate … No. 64 in the newest GolfStat nationwide particular person scores … posted a 1-up victory over Connor Howe within the match-play match towards Georgia Tech (Feb. 10) … earned a collegiate-best third-place particular person end on the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) at 7-under-par 209 (61-74-74) … set a UT program list for low 18-hole rating with an 11-under-par 61 within the opening around of the Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30) … had 3 eagles, 5 birdies and no bogeys all over that around … tied for nineteenth on the Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 26-28) with a 3-under-par 213 (71-70-72) … in his collegiate debut, tied for thirty first on the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 16-18) at 6-over-par 216 (74-72-70) … led Austin Westlake High School to 3 consecutive Texas Class 6A state crew titles (no tourney in 2020 because of COVID) … posted particular person finishes of 0.33, runner-up and tied for 5th all over his 3 state championship tournaments … tabbed the No. 3 recruit within the state of Texas and No. 14 nationally by means of the AJGA within the magnificence of 2022 … first-team Rolex Junior All-American in 2021 … member of the West Team on the 2021 Wyndham Cup … positioned 0.33 on the 2020 Texas State Amateur and earned the win on the 2019 Texas State Junior Championship.