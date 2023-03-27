Monday, March 27, 2023
2 dead, 5 injured in shootings at 2 Little Rock locations, police say



Little Rock Police mentioned it was once to begin with unclear if the shootings had been similar.

Two folks had been killed and 5 had been injured in a couple of shootings in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday night, native police mentioned.

Little Rock Police officers mentioned they would opened a murder investigation after the shootings, which took place inside of moments of one another alongside Asher Avenue. It was once to begin with unclear if the incidents had been similar, government mentioned in a statement posted on Twitter.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.

