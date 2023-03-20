No. 11/9 Softball redeems Friday’s heartbreaker with dominant Sunday outing











TAMPA, FL – As Texas took a six-run lead into the ground of the 7th all through its 6-1 win over South Florida on Sunday afternoon, Estelle Czech — alongside with everybody within USF’s Softball Stadium — knew what was once taking place.

Czech, the Longhorns’ junior left-handed pitcher, had now not allowed a base hit throughout the sport’s first six frames. The simplest Bull baserunner to that time got here by way of a four-pitch stroll to open the highest of the 3rd. The runner was once erased two pitches in a while a fielder’s selection.

Czech, then, settled and went directly to retire the following 11 consecutive batters till USF’s Tieley Vaughn despatched the 3rd pitch of the ground of the 7th over the left box fence for a solo house run. Alyssa Rano, a pinch hitter, adopted with a unmarried up the center on a 2-1 rely. But Czech replied from the back-to-back hits by means of getting the sport’s ultimate 3 outs on simply 10 pitches.

On the afternoon, Czech (7-2) tossed 84 pitches to 24 other South Florida batters and surrendered simply the 2 runs, one stroll, one run and struck out 5. She prompted 9 flyouts and 8 groundouts all over the sport’s seven innings.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“I thought (Estelle) was just able to spot the ball, which was really great. You want to work on the outside corner and then bust them inside with some jams and use the off speed when you have to. She was just in control the whole day. Unfortunately, she gave up those two hits late, but she was able to settle down and close the game out.”

FROM JUNIOR PITCHER ESTELLE CZECH

“I thought everything was working for me in the (pitching) circle today. I really just wanted to stay calm and stay loose today — that was a big key for me — that and being able to spin the ball loosely and not tight. If I start trying to be tight, I start forcing the ball and that doesn’t end well.”

GAME NOTES

Leighann Goode became in her fourth profession four-hit sport Sunday afternoon because the San Antonio local completed Texas’ win with a 4-for-4 efficiency out of the leadoff spot within the Longhorn lineup. Goode is the one Longhorn softball student-athlete with two four-hit video games this season. In reality, Goode is the one Texas softball student-athlete to have no less than one four-hit sport at the yr.

became in her fourth profession four-hit sport Sunday afternoon because the San Antonio local completed Texas’ win with a 4-for-4 efficiency out of the leadoff spot within the Longhorn lineup. With her first-inning unmarried, Reese Atwood prolonged her career-long hitting streak to 9 video games. Atwood’s present nine-game hitting streak is the 3rd longest hitting streak by means of a Texas softball student-athlete this season.



prolonged her career-long hitting streak to 9 video games. With her run-scoring unmarried throughout the left facet within the most sensible of the 6th inning, Mia Scott prolonged her team-leading on-base streak to twelve consecutive video games. Reese Atwood is subsequent at the back of Scott with a nine-game on-base streak.

prolonged her team-leading on-base streak to twelve consecutive video games. With her solo house run within the most sensible of the 3rd inning, Reese Atwood will input Wednesday evening’s non-conference sport in opposition to Stephen F. Austin having hit one house run in back-to-back video games.

UP NEXT

With its ultimate non-conference round-robin match weekend within the rear-view reflect, Texas (26-5-1) will now flip its consideration to a mid-week non-conference matchup in opposition to Stephen F. Austin (14-11) at 6 PM CT on Wednesday, March 22. Following the sport in opposition to the Lumberjacks, the Longhorns will open Big 12 Conference play in opposition to Texas Tech at 4:30 PM CT on Friday, March 24. The two convention foes will tangle, once more, on Saturday (12 PM) and Sunday (12 PM) as smartly.



