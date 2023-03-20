BH Style Icons 2023: With ‘pink carpet’, the first edition of Awards has a special theme saluting cancer winners! : Bollywood News

Over the previous couple of monthswe had been sharing common updates on the upcoming first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2023. From sharing main points of the dateto revealing the esteemed hosts Maniesh Paul Sophie Choudry the eminent jury membersthe serve as is shaping as much as be a glittering star-studded night time. Nowbesides the nominationswe are proud to announce that Bollywood Hungama has a special theme for the 2023 edition – celebrating cancer winners. Keeping with the central themeBollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 is substituting the proverbial ‘Red Carpet’ for a ‘Pink Carpet’ to focus on the serve as’s allegiance with innumerable cancer winners.

- Advertisement -

BH Style Icons 2023: With ‘pink carpet’the first edition of Awards has a special theme saluting cancer winners!

Speaking about the changeHCG – The Specialist in Cancer Care – this is proud to be related to the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 as the authentic wellness partnerannounced“We’re transforming the red carpet into pink to celebrate cancer winners – the unsung heroes of the community. While the topic of cancer is no longer considered tabooit remains crucial to educate people about what cancer is how to take proactive measures against it. The Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2023 have provided us with an exceptional platform to spread awarenesswe are immensely grateful for this opportunity. Our partnership with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 is a testament to our commitment to promoting cancer awareness prevention. Through this collaborationwe aim to make a positive difference in the community by empowering people with knowledge encouraging them to take charge of their health.”

Being the predominant vacation spot for all issues leisureBollywood Hungama is kicking off the birthday celebration of 25 years with the maiden edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023. Bollywood Hungama has maintained a same old of reportage in phrases of celebritiesfilmsmusiclifestyletelevisioninternational content material. And nowthe first edition of the award display will honour notable names from the leisure business who proceed to depart an affect in the type way of life industries.

- Advertisement -

So get in a position for a evening of glitzglamourof path a star-studded affair with the serve as being hung on March 242023at J W MarriottJuhu in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungamathe predominant on-line vacation spot for all issues leisure with its distinct taste of content material introduction in the international of BollywoodTelevisionHollywoodMusicLifestyleCelebritiesbrings to you the first asset of the glitz glamour that’s quickly to come back. The awards shall rejoice achievers from numerous walks of lifestyles – whether or not it’s TelevisionSportsBusinessFashionOTTRegional Cinemamore. The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons is curated directed through Cinema Waale Film Television Productions LLP & produced through Across Media Solutions. Sponsored through Macho HintTVS RaiderIKONIC ProfessionalLooks SalonSenco Gold & DiamondsHCG OncologyCarreraClub MahindraAstroYogiSonata WatchesRadio CityFuji InstaxJW Marriott.

Also Read: BH Style Icons 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandayhere are the nominations for Most Stylish Actor People’s Choice (Female)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of work collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films simplest on Bollywood Hungama.