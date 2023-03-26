No. 10/8 Softball wins, caps three-game sweep of Red Raiders











AUSTIN, TX – For the primary time in just about a calendar yr, The University of Texas softball program swept a Big 12 Conference opponent at Red & Charline Field when the Longhorns knocked off Texas Tech, 8-3, on Sunday.

The win now not handiest capped a three-game sweep of the Red Raiders (26-11) however used to be additionally the thirtieth win at the season for Texas, which moved to 30-5-1. The remaining time the Longhorns swept a Big 12 opponent at house used to be April 1-3, 2022, after they knocked off Iowa State: 7-5, 11-10 (8 innings) and 7-2.

Unlike the former two video games within the collection, Texas wasted little time coming into the run column because the Longhorns plated 3 runs on one hit within the backside of the primary. The giant blow got here with Reese Atwood doubled house Alyssa Washington after which scored, herself, on a fielding error.

Texas replied Texas Tech’s unmarried run within the most sensible of the 3rd with a two-run house run from Katie Cimusz within the backside part of the body. The Red Raiders lower the deficit for 3 with a two-run most sensible of the 6th, however Courtney Day driven the Longhorn lead again out with a two-run house run moments later.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Today was a good end to the weekend. This time we got in front (on the scoreboard) and stayed in front. I think we were a little more patient at the plate today and had some really good base running today, too, especially by Mia (Scott) with that first run. That was a great heads-up decision and really opened the gates for us today.”

GAME NOTES

With the win, Texas has earned its thirtieth win in simply 36 video games this season, which is tied with the 2019 squad as the second one quickest group to win 30 video games beneath fifth-year head trainer Mike White . The 2021 group received 30 video games in simply 33 contests.

. Sunday’s win used to be the 20 th for the Longhorns after they rating first.

Texas’ present seven-game successful streak is the second-longest streak for the Longhorns this season. Texas received 13 instantly from Saturday, Feb. 25 to Saturday, March 11.

With her two hits at the afternoon, Leighann Goode added to her season overall, pushing the mark to 52. Goode entered the sport as the one softball student-athlete to have 50-or-more hits at the season. She additionally recorded her fifteenth more than one hit recreation at the season, tying Mia Scott for the group lead.

added to her season overall, pushing the mark to 52. With their 3 runs within the backside of the primary, Texas has now scored a minimum of one run in 17 other video games this season.

UP NEXT

Texas will now flip its consideration to an upcoming convention weekend collection in Norman, Okla., towards No. 1 Oklahoma (30-1). The collection will start at 6 PM CT on Friday, March 31, when the 2 techniques meet on the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. The last two video games at the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) might be performed at 11 AM at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.



