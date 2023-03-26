Sunday, March 26, 2023
Florida

Fatal shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting that came about on Sunday morning.

According to police, officials answered to an rental complicated positioned at the 3000 block of Environ Boulevard in Lauderhill after receiving 911 calls that gunshots have been fired.

Upon arrival, officials stated they discovered a person who looked as if it would had been shot. He used to be unresponsive and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center the place he used to be later pronounced lifeless, government stated.

Investigators are operating to ascertain a cause for the shooting.

Officers didn’t unencumber any information referring to a imaginable suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is steered to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

