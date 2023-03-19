No. 1 South Carolina basketball faces South Florida in NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks play the South Florida Bulls at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second one spherical of the NCAA Tournament at their house venue, Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena.

The State’s Jeremiah Holloway and Chapel Fowler are there to deliver you reside updates because the undefeated Gamecocks, who received the 2022 nationwide championship over UConn, search a Sweet Sixteen berth.

The winner of South Carolina-South Florida will play both No. 4-seed UCLA or No. 5 Oklahoma in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday, March 25. The Bruins and Sooners play their March Madness 2d spherical recreation Monday at 10 p.m.

Women’s basketball ranking at this time

NCAA Tournament: How to look at Gamecocks