HISD takeover: State representative Ron Reynolds

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Ron Reynolds says if it may possibly occur within the Houston Independent School District, it may possibly occur to any district within the state of Texas.

And the Democrat from Houston says the Texas Education Agency's effort to think keep an eye on of HISD is a "hostile takeover."

“This is a power grab. This is, unfortunately, partisan politics at its worst. And our kids in HISD and our teachers, in my opinion, are going to suffer,” Rep. Reynolds informed us on Inside Texas Politics.

The TEA showed not too long ago that it’ll exchange the district’s superintendent and democratically elected college board after June 1 with a board of managers.

- Advertisement - Rep. Reynolds, who chairs the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, says it’s not anything greater than the state taking on a majority Black and Brown district run by means of Democrats to get replaced by means of people who beef up GOP legislative efforts, comparable to vouchers, personal faculties and the elimination of variety, fairness, and inclusion (DEI) tasks.

The TEA says the takeover is based mostly on years of deficient educational efficiency at one HISD campus, Phillis Wheatley High School, and allegations of misconduct from some college board contributors.

But Rep. Reynolds and others argue that HISD and Wheatley High School have made considerable enhancements and growth over the past couple of years.

That comprises the highschool leaping from an "F" to a "C" in the latest TEA scores. And HISD general now has a "B" ranking.

Rep. Reynolds says it’s unacceptable for the district to be taken over for one college and he fears for different districts around the state.