NIT bracket 2023: Tournament schedule, college basketball scores, times, dates for semifinals

The NIT semifinals are set with North Texas, UAB, Utah Valley and Wisconsin heading to Las Vegas, which is that this yr’s house of the match’s ultimate 3 video games. Historically, the NIT semifinals and identify recreation have been performed at Madison Square Garden in New York, however the match is now not tied to the venue, which is able to give this yr’s conclusion a recent really feel.
One of the country’s maximum electrical scorers will probably be a part of the motion as UAB and Jordan “Jelly” Walker head to Las Vegas following convincing house wins over Southern Miss and Morehead State, adopted via an outstanding 67-59 highway victory over Vanderbilt in Wednesday’s quarterfinal motion. Walker led the way in which with 21 issues within the victory, which used to be simply shy of his season reasonable of twenty-two.6.
UAB’s opponent will probably be Utah Valley, which beat Cincinnati in Thursday’s 2d quarterfinal. It marks the private postseason run for the Wolverines, who’re of their nineteenth season as a Division I program and making their 2d NIT look. Utah Valley is now 28-8 with a possibility to construct on a program-record collection of victories in Las Vegas.
Quarterfinal motion started with a few shut video games Tuesday evening as North Texas took down Oklahoma State in additional time at the highway to finish the Cowboys’ season with a checklist of 20-16. The Mean Green are actually 29-7 and development off of remaining yr’s NIT look through which they performed a couple of additional time video games. They will play Wisconsin, which endured its surprising surge via beating Oregon 61-58 at the back of 18 issues from Max Klesmit on Tuesday. The Badgers handled their proportion of sadness right through the common season however are actually as much as 20 wins for the yr after selecting up their 3rd victory of the NIT.
2023 NIT ratings agenda
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
- No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 2 Wisconsin | 7 p.m., ESPN
- No. 4 UAB vs. Utah Valley | 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Championship
Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
NIT ratings from earlier rounds
First spherical
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64
- No. 3 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56
- No. 2 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53
- Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74
- No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
- No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57
- No. 2 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
- UCF 69, Florida 49
- Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86
- No. 3 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
- Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69
- No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
- Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
- No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80
- No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60
Second spherical
- No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65
- No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60
- No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69
- No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55
- No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54
- Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 1 Oklahoma State 59 (OT)
- No. 2 Wisconsin 61, No. 1 Oregon 58
- No. 4 UAB 67, No. 2 Vanderbilt 59
- Utah Valley 74, No. 4 Cincinnati 68