NIT bracket 2023: Tournament schedule, college basketball scores, times, dates for semifinals

The NIT semifinals are set with North Texas, UAB, Utah Valley and Wisconsin heading to Las Vegas, which is that this yr’s house of the match’s ultimate 3 video games. Historically, the NIT semifinals and identify recreation have been performed at Madison Square Garden in New York, however the match is now not tied to the venue, which is able to give this yr’s conclusion a recent really feel.

One of the country’s maximum electrical scorers will probably be a part of the motion as UAB and Jordan “Jelly” Walker head to Las Vegas following convincing house wins over Southern Miss and Morehead State, adopted via an outstanding 67-59 highway victory over Vanderbilt in Wednesday’s quarterfinal motion. Walker led the way in which with 21 issues within the victory, which used to be simply shy of his season reasonable of twenty-two.6.

UAB’s opponent will probably be Utah Valley, which beat Cincinnati in Thursday’s 2d quarterfinal. It marks the private postseason run for the Wolverines, who’re of their nineteenth season as a Division I program and making their 2d NIT look. Utah Valley is now 28-8 with a possibility to construct on a program-record collection of victories in Las Vegas.

Quarterfinal motion started with a few shut video games Tuesday evening as North Texas took down Oklahoma State in additional time at the highway to finish the Cowboys’ season with a checklist of 20-16. The Mean Green are actually 29-7 and development off of remaining yr’s NIT look through which they performed a couple of additional time video games. They will play Wisconsin, which endured its surprising surge via beating Oregon 61-58 at the back of 18 issues from Max Klesmit on Tuesday. The Badgers handled their proportion of sadness right through the common season however are actually as much as 20 wins for the yr after selecting up their 3rd victory of the NIT.

2023 NIT ratings agenda

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 2 Wisconsin | 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 UAB vs. Utah Valley | 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship

Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

NIT ratings from earlier rounds

First spherical

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

No. 3 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

No. 2 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 2 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

UCF 69, Florida 49

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 3 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69

No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60

Second spherical

No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65

No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71

No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60

No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69

No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55

No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54

Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69

Quarterfinals

