Everman, Texas AMBER Alert: Police looking for 6-year-old boy

Have you noticed Noel? Officials say he was once kidnapped in Everman, Texas.

The AMBER alert for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez – issued on Saturday, March 25 – mentioned he was once final noticed within the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman at the hours of darkness on Friday. Everman police instructed WFAA the kid and his mom did live on this space.

However, a unencumber from Everman PD despatched out Saturday morning mentioned its division was once notified by way of CPS mentioning the 6-year-old had no longer been noticed by way of circle of relatives since November 2022.

Everman police are looking for his mom, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, in reference to Noel’s disappearance. They mentioned she is using a grey 2012 Chevy Silverado with Texas registration code quantity PLS 7091. The truck additionally has a Santa Muerte mural at the again window.

In the discharge despatched out Saturday morning, Everman police mentioned Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez "suffers numerous physical and developmental challenges and family members have expressed great concern for his safety." According to Everman PD, information was once won that the kid is also together with his father in Mexico, however government made up our minds that information was once false.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh has since absconded and legislation enforcement has been not able to find her, police mentioned. Everman PD mentioned Cindy Rodriguez-Singh can also be accompanied by way of her six different youngsters (ages: 5-month-old twins, 7, 8, 9 and 11).

Noel’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police mentioned Rodriguez-Singh is 5 toes tall, weighs about 140 kilos, and has tattoos on her chest along side brown hair and brown eyes.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.