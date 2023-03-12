Nicole Scherzinger Puts on Racy Display in Sheer Bedazzled Catsuit | Texas News

Once a feline, at all times a feline.

Nicole Scherzinger loves herself a way second, and her newest getup on set of The Masked Singer isn’t any exception.

The Pussycat Dolls alum went all-out for this week’s episode of the nameless superstar making a song festival, which hosted “DC Superheroes Night” on Wednesday, March 8.

But the masked performers were not the one ones in costumes, as Scherzinger, 44, and her fellow panelists, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke have been all dressed up as well-known DC Comics characters.

For her phase, Scherzinger channeled none as opposed to Catwoman, with a shiny aptitude, after all. The singer regarded completely feline-like in the all-black sheer jumpsuit, coated in sequin elaborations and crowned with a bedazzled set of cat ears.

She shared the look on her Instagram web page following the episode, placing a sequence of racy poses whilst completely feeling herself in the lovely are compatible, which used to be entire with dramatic eye make-up and a pop of vibrant crimson on her lips.

“🖤🖤🖤,” she captioned the sultry video, which garnered lots of toughen from her adoring lovers.

“Queen of the catsuit,” certainly one of her fans commented beneath the post.

“Well hello there Pussycat 🖤,” any individual else aptly added.

During Wednesday’s episode, the entire Masked Singer squad represented DC Superheroes, with McCarthy as Harley Quinn, Jeong as The Riddler, and Thicke, accurately, as Robin.

Scherzinger gave a flawless—and becoming—efficiency firstly of the episode, belting out a rendition Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out For A Hero.”

Check out more about DC Superheroes Night on Masked Singer and find out who was unmasked during Wednesday’s episode.