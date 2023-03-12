Woman behind bars after a high-speed pursuit in three counties

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A lady is behind bars after main deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

Franchesque Lashondra Robinson used to be arrested after a pursuit with two Sheriff’s Offices and the Florida Highway Patrol thru Washington, Jackson, and Gadsden counties.

- Advertisement -





According to a news free up the incident started round 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The chase started on the Northwest Florida Reception Center, the discharge mentioned.

- Advertisement - Panama City lady sentenced for manslaughter of 9-week-old grandson



Officials mentioned she virtually hit an officer on accountability whilst dashing away. Robinson persevered north on State Road 77.

She used to be exceeding speeds of 120 mph. Officials mentioned she entered Jackson county on Interstate 10 and ultimately entered Gadsden county.

- Advertisement -

Officials added she then misplaced keep an eye on of the car. Robinson used to be taken into custody and booked on the Gadsden County Jail on prison fees.

Additional fees are pending for each Washington and Jackson counties.