NFL Suspensions Expose the League’s Problem With Sports Gambling

When the Supreme Court legalized sports activities playing in 2018, the N.F.L. rushed to embody a profitable line of commercial it had denounced for many years as unhealthy for the game. There was once, in the end, new cash to be made. The penalties of that about-face are actually coming due.

The league on Friday passed down a few of the strictest consequences it has ever issued, banning 3 gamers for no less than the 2023 season for making a bet on N.F.L. video games and postponing two others for 6 video games for different violations of the league’s making a bet coverage. The scale of the newest scandal and the terse verdict from the league re-ignite questions on the precarious line the N.F.L. is making an attempt to stroll on playing.

The indefinite suspension of 3 gamers — receiver Quintez Cephus and protection C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions and defensive finish Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders — signifies that 5 gamers in the previous 4 years have gained no less than season-long bans for making a bet on N.F.L. video games, after a long time with out one of these punishments. This week’s investigation ended with two extra Lions gamers, receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, suspended for 6 video games for lesser playing violations that didn’t come with making a bet on N.F.L. video games.

This more or less scandal can have been what the N.F.L. was once guarding in opposition to all the way through the 25 years it spent inveighing in opposition to legalized sports activities making a bet. “We should not gamble with our children’s heroes,” Paul Tagliabue, then the league’s commissioner, testified to Congress in 1991 in fortify of regulation that successfully banned sports activities making a bet national. In 2012, it was once Roger Goodell’s flip to absorb the purpose.