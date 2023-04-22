8 types of tea and their health benefits

A lot of us begin our day with a cup of tea. In fact, some find it hard to even get out of bed without drinking tea. Weight-conscious women like to go for green tea and milk-loving ones prefer masala tea. There is something for everybody. While people may say tea is not the best drink to start your day with, let us tell you that tea has many health benefits. Tea has many varieties and each of them has health benefits.

Health Shots reached out to Priyanka Sharma, nutritionist, Cloudnine Group Of Hospitals, Noida, to know about the varieties of tea and their health benefits.

Darjeeling tea

Darjeeling tea is often sold as a type of black tea and is considered to be one of the finest teas in the country. Sharma says that it not only helps in improving cardiovascular diseases, but also relieves stress.

Green tea

Green tea is fondly called a superfood and is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages. Green tea has many health benefits like it helps in weight loss, improves heart health and blood flow.

Kahwa

Native to Kashmir, Kahwa helps to keep you warm, something that you need when the temperature is too low. The expert says it is a form of green tea only, but also has healthy natural ingredients like saffron, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon. It helps in improving metabolism and digestion.

Nilgiri tea

Its tea leaves are processed as black tea and has a very bold and sweet flavour. It is rich in antioxidants and can help in improving cholesterol, ageing and overall immunity.

Assam tea

It is a black tea which has strong flavour, tangy aroma and bright colour. Grown in Assam, this tea helps in managing hypertension and diabetes, says the expert.

Oolong tea

Oolong tea, which is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, helps in maintaining weight, reducing stress and anxiety. People with insomnia can drink oolong tea as it helps to get a good night’s sleep as well.

Lemongrass tea

A cup of lemongrass tea is very refreshing. This tea has antioxidants, and helps to reduce cholesterol and improves blood pressure.

Masala tea

This black tea which is made with water and milk is widely consumed in India. Whether you are home or near a street vendor, this is the type of tea that is a hit among people. It has a mix of spices that just adds to its flavour. It is rich in antioxidants and can help in curing digestion and boosting immunity.

Disadvantages of tea

While tea has health benefits, you must not go overboard with it. There are some disadvantages of tea –

• Tannins that are compounds found in tea in good amount, can hinder the absorption of iron in body and make one iron deficit.

• Tea leaves contain caffeine, and if it is over-consumed, it can cause feeling of stress and anxiety. Caffeine during periods is also not a good option.

• Having tea on an empty stomach can cause acidity and nausea.

Drinking tea twice a day is considered good for health. The best time to have tea is half an hour after breakfast. You can make it a part of your evening snacks too.