NFL suspends Amani Bledsoe 17 games: Free agent defensive lineman violated league’s PED policy

The National Football League (NFL) has suspended loose agent defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe for the primary 17 weeks of the 2023 common season for violating the league’s policy on efficiency improving components.

Although there is not any readability on what substance brought about the suspension, Bledsoe’s attraction stays unsure. As the common season is eighteen weeks lengthy, Bledsoe can play in simplest the ultimate sport and the playoffs if he joins a crew that makes it to the postseason.

- Advertisement -

This is the second one time Bledsoe has confronted a PED violation suspension, having up to now been suspended in 2022 for the primary six video games of the season. In 2016, the NCAA suspended him whilst he was once with Oklahoma for failing a PED take a look at. Last season, Bledsoe was once a part of the Atlanta Falcons’ observe roster and didn’t play in any video games.

In 2021, Bledsoe performed in 5 video games for the Tennessee Titans, and in 2020, he performed in 14 video games for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is 25 years outdated and has recorded 18 tackles and 3 passes defended all through his NFL occupation.

Bledsoe was once now not drafted in 2019.