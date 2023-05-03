Texas Mass-Shooting Suspect Arrested After Manhunt

HOUSTON — After a manhunt that stretched to the Mexican border, Texas police officers on Tuesday arrested the person who they consider shot and killed 5 other folks in an area dispute out of doors the city of Cleveland, a most sensible authentic in San Jacinto County stated.
The suspect, Francisco Oropesa, 38, an immigrant from Mexico who were deported 4 instances, used to be apprehended only a few miles from the website online of the Friday evening capturing, which came about in a wooded residential building in San Jacinto County, about 50 miles from downtown Houston, stated County Judge Fritz Faulkner.
“My emergency manager called me and said they caught him,” Mr. Faulkner stated in a temporary telephone interview on Tuesday. He stated that the arrest had taken position in a neighboring county.
This is a breaking news tale. Check again for updates.