NFL schedule release 2023: How to watch, live stream, more details as NFL confirms date

The National Football League (NFL) offseason is coming to an in depth, with the league’s 2023 schedule being its ultimate primary match prior to coaching camps start in past due July. Despite reviews that the schedule divulge is also behind schedule from its authentic goal date, the NFL showed on Monday that the schedule release will happen on Thursday, May eleventh, as deliberate.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May eleventh | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2

CBS Sports HQ: You can circulate on CBS Sports HQ, with protection Thursday at 8 p.m. ET that includes Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn, and SportsLine’s Todd Furhman.

The NFL will announce the next occasions on Wednesday, May tenth, forward of the schedule’s release:

International Games – Wednesday, May tenth on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – Wednesday, May tenth by way of Amazon

by way of Amazon Select particular person video games – Wednesday, May tenth on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends

on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends Select particular person video games – Thursday, May eleventh on NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s Good Morning America

According to ESPN, the impending NFL season in 2023 can be one of the crucial largest as it options 14 postseason rematches from the 2022 season. These come with the Super Bowl (Eagles-Chiefs), convention championships (Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Eagles), and the entire divisional spherical video games (Jaguars-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Cowboys-49ers, and Giants-Eagles).

The league will introduce a couple of different adjustments in 2023, such as the first-ever Black Friday sport and a tripleheader on Christmas Day. Games will not be tied to particular networks, which means any community can bid for any sport time slot. All 32 groups can be eligible for Thursday Night Football more than one occasions in a season. On the turn aspect, no longer all groups are assured to have a primetime spot. The NFL is shifting against more of a meritocracy, offering the most important spots for the more thrilling groups.