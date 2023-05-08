West Virginia coach Bob Huggins uses homophobic slur referring to Xavier fans in radio interview

On Monday, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins made use of a homophobic slur two times whilst being interviewed on Cincinnati radio station WLW 700-AM. The hosts of the display, Bill Cunningham and Steve Moeller, wondered Huggins on whether or not he had tried to recruit Xavier avid gamers out of the switch portal for his personal staff. Huggins used the derogatory time period whilst discussing the conduct of the Roman Catholic fanbase of Xavier University.

According to a recording of the dialog got via Awful Announcing, Huggins mentioned, “I tell ya what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it? By god, they could get away with anything. Was this at the Crosstown Shootout? It was transgender night, wasn’t it? It was the crosstown shootout. Yeah, what it was was all those f-, those Catholic f-, I think.”

The interplay ended with some awkward silence and laughter earlier than the hosts jokingly referred to Huggins as “the best.” Huggins were a Cincinnati coach from 1989-2005, making him an established rival of Xavier earlier than ultimately transferring to Kansas State and later, to West Virginia. With a report of 935-414 and essentially the most victories of all these days lively coaches, Huggins is likely one of the sport’s maximum a success coaches.

Eventually, Huggins expressed remorseful about and issued an apology, which was once later shared on West Virginia University’s (WVU) respectable Twitter account. “During the conversation, I utilized an entirely insensitive and outrageous phrase for which there is simply no reason- and I won’t attempt to make one here,” Huggins stated in his remark. “I’m really sorry to the people I’ve offended, as well as to the communities of Xavier University, the University of Cincinnati, and West Virginia University. As I’ve told my players over my 40-year coaching tenure, our words and deeds have consequences, and I will fully accept any that come my way. I’m ashamed, humiliated, and sad for those I’ve hurt. I need to improve, and I will.” WVU additionally issued a remark, condemning Huggins’ use of the derogatory remarks and assuring that the incident was once beneath evaluation and could be handled severe penalties.