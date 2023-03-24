NFL legend Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

If there is something Tom Brady is aware of, it is successful. So it is no marvel that as he appeared to make every other foray into the sports activities ownership international, he would make a selection the Las Vegas Aces. The WNBA’s protecting champions and 2023 identify contenders boast some of the gifted rosters in the league and, now, some of the well-known co-owners.

Brady’s acquisition of an ownership stake in the group was once showed on Thursday by way of Aces proprietor Mark Davis. Specifics of the deal, which continues to be pending league approval, weren’t supplied.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis stated in a press free up. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Brady, who retired from the NFL for a 2nd time on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowls and 5 MVP awards, sat courtside on the Aces’ win over the Connecticut Sun final season on May 31, 2022. He additionally evolved a comical friendship with Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who barked at him all over that recreation; Brady later despatched the All-WNBA guard a signed jersey.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady stated. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I’ve at all times been an enormous fan of girls’s sports activities, and I love the paintings that the Aces’ avid gamers, body of workers, and the WNBA proceed to do to develop the game and empower long term generations of athletes. To be capable to give a contribution in any technique to that undertaking as a member of the Aces group is an implausible honor.”

The 2023 WNBA season will tip-off on Friday, May 19, although the Aces won’t play till Saturday, May 20 towards the Seattle Storm. After successful the primary identify in franchise historical past final season, the Aces introduced again the bulk their core, whilst additionally including two-time MVP Candace Parker.