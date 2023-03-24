Rhys Hoskins injury: Phillies first baseman tears ACL in left knee during spring training, to undergo surgery

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and can undergo surgery, the group introduced Thursday evening. The NL champion used to be carted off the sphere Thursday afternoon after struggling a non-contact left knee harm whilst fielding a floor ball at the back of first base during a spring recreation towards the Detroit Tigers.

While the Phillies have now not but disclosed a timeline for Hoskins’ restoration, the harm probably method he’s going to leave out all the 2023 season.

- Advertisement -

Here is the harm. Hoskins went down awkwardly and all of sudden:

Hoskins, 30, is scheduled to turn into a unfastened agent after the season. He has been a gentle center of the order presence all through his occupation, and closing season he slashed .246/.332/.462 with 33 doubles and 30 house runs. The Phillies are already with out Bryce Harper, who will leave out the beginning of the season whilst convalescing from Tommy John surgery.

- Advertisement -

In Hoskins’ absence, the Phillies may slide Alec Bohm over to first base and slot software guy Josh Harrison in at 3rd. Philadelphia may additionally put Darick Hall at first base, although his glove leaves so much to be desired. That would open up the DH spot for Bohm, Nick Castellanos, or Kyle Schwarber.

Miguel Sanó is the most efficient bat unfastened company has to be offering at this level if the Phillies make a decision to move outdoor the group to substitute Hoskins. Luke Voit has an opt-out date bobbing up in his minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and may make sense for the Phillies.

The Phillies went 87-75 closing season and gained the National League pennant. Hoskins slugged six house runs in the group’s 17 postseason video games.