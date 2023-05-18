NFL diversity initiative: Here are the 40 participants attending Coach Accelerator program at owners meeting





The National Football League (NFL) is dedicated to making larger diversity amongst its head-coaching ranks, and certainly one of its most vital tasks on this house is the Coach Accelerator program. In its 2nd yr, the program might be held at the owners meeting in Minneapolis from May 21-23. The function of this program, which began in 2022, is to extend publicity between owners, executives, and various teaching skill, offering considerable alternative to increase and construct upon their relationships.

In 2023, groups may have the alternative to appoint assistant coaches from different groups, now not simply their very own. There might be 40 coaches who will attend the Coach Accelerator program this yr, with 16 coaches coming back from the 2022 team, representing 40% of the general participants. The coaches had been decided on in accordance with their top possible to turn out to be long term head teaching applicants.

Tennessee Titans passing sport coordinator and quarterbacks trainer Charles London, who was once a part of the first accelerator program, expressed his pleasure about the alternative, announcing, “It was a great experience to be part of the first accelerator program, and I’m excited to continue this journey. I look forward to networking and growing my professional development.”

Apart from networking with owners and entrance place of work executives, the 40 coaches may even take part in building classes on the subjects of government management talents and trade acumen. Additionally, the NFL is inspired via the certain reaction to the Accelerator from membership owners and participants in the yr since its inception.

Included underneath are the names of the 40 coaches attending the program subsequent week:

– Teryl Austin (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Chris Beatty (Los Angeles Chargers)

– Marcus Brady* (Philadephia Eagles)

– Callie Brownson (Cleveland Browns)

– Mike (*40*)* (Jacksonville Jaguars)

– DeMarcus Covington* (New England Patriots)

– Ronald Curry (New Orleans Saints)

– Matt Daniels (Minnesota Vikings)

– Sean Desai (Philadelphia Eagles)

– Tony Dews* (Tennessee Titans)

– Aden Durde (Dallas Cowboys)

– Jon Embree* (Miami Dolphins)

– Leslie Frazier (Baltimore Ravens)

– Jerry Gray* (Atlanta Falcons)

– Pep Hamilton (Houston Texans)

– Richard Hightower (San Francisco 49ers)

– Frisman Jackson* (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Brian Johnson* (Philadelphia Eagles)

– Jerrod Johnson (Houston Texans)

– Randy Jordan* (Washington Commanders)

– Kerry Joseph* (Seattle Seahawks)

– Cato June (Indianapolis Colts)

– Thaddeus Lewis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

– Charles London* (Tennessee Titans)

– Anthony Lynn (Detroit Lions)

– Keenan McCardell (Minnesota Vikings)

– Thomas McGaughey* (New York Giants)

– Dave Merritt (Kansas City Chiefs)

– Scottie Montgomery (Chicago Bears)

– Jeff Nixon* (New York Giants)

– Tony Oden (New York Jets)

– Christian Parker (Denver Broncos)

– Aubrey Pleasant (Los Angeles Rams)

– Kris Richard* (New Orleans Saints)

– Kelly Skipper (Buffalo Bills)

– Willie Taggart (Cincinnati Bengals)

– Drew Terrell (Arizona Cardinals)

– Troy Walters* (Carolina Panthers)

– Joe Whitt Jr.* (Dallas Cowboys)

– Greg Williams (Green Bay Packers)

The NFL is devoted to bettering diversity amongst head coaches and is the usage of quite a lot of systems comparable to the Coach Accelerator to create understandable alternatives for varied teaching skill.



