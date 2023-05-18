2023 NBA Draft order: Full list of 58 picks for first and second round after Spurs win lottery





The 2023 NBA Draft lottery happened on Tuesday night time, and the order for the draft has been set. The San Antonio Spurs had been awarded with the No. 1 total select, which they are going to most probably use to make a choice French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is regarded as one of the most productive possibilities in recent times. The Charlotte Hornets could have the No. 2 select, adopted by way of the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3, the Houston Rockets at No. 4, and the Detroit Pistons rounding out the highest 5 at No. 5. The draft will happen on June 22, and with Wembanyama being this kind of extremely coveted prospect, this used to be one of essentially the most intriguing draft lotteries in contemporary reminiscence.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has a novel skillset that permits him to care for the ball like a guard, shoot successfully from past the arc, and end on the rim conveniently. Despite his towering peak and lanky body, he possesses nice frame regulate and coordination, making him a once-in-a-generation skill. The Spurs are anticipated to profit right away from his abilities, making them one of essentially the most thrilling groups to observe subsequent season.

With the lottery picks now found out, all 58 picks for the draft are formally set. Below is all the first and second-round draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft:

First Round:

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. (*58*) Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from (*58*) Angeles Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver by the use of New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia by the use of Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. (*58*) Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee by the use of Houston)

Second Round:

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte by the use of Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland by the use of Atlanta, (*58*) Angeles Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington by the use of New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah by the use of New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas by the use of Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City by the use of New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago by the use of (*58*) Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. (*58*) Angeles Lakers

48. (*58*) Angeles Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State by the use of Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami by the use of Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York by the use of Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland by the use of Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

57. Washington (from Boston by the use of Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee.

