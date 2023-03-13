Neymar makes PSG decision; Tottenham’s Kane plan

90min rounds up the newest switch news, rumours and gossip circulating all over the world…
Neymar is adamant that he’ll end his profession at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is beneath contract till 2027 and isn’t concerned with any communicate of a possible go out from the French capital. (The Athletic)
Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is rising as one of the most most-wanted avid gamers within the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham all tracking the Portugal global. (The Sun)
Of that crew, it is Liverpool who’re idea the be main the race for Palhinha‘s signature. (Daily Mail)
A Real Madrid consultant lately met with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and his circle of relatives in Germany to proceed talks over a summer time switch. (AS)
Tottenham are considering tying Harry Kane right down to a brand new contract and are ready to let him input the general twelve months of his contract to present them extra time to barter. (The Athletic)
Both Chelsea and Newcastle are monitoring the location of Raphinha at Barcelona, with the Camp Nou outfit probably prepared to authorise a sale. (Sport)
Manchester United and Newcastle are each looking at PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons, whose contract features a buy-back clause for PSG. (Ekrem Konur)
PSG are able to usher in Zinedine Zidane to switch supervisor Christophe Galtier and the previous Real Madrid boss would glance to make Paul Pogba his first signing. In trade, Zidane can be ready to provide Marco Verratti to Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb)
Athletico Paranaense ahead Vitor Roque has rejected the risk to transport to Arsenal as he has his center set on a transfer to Barcelona. (Sport)
Manchester City have respectable passion in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell forward of the summer time switch window. (The Athletic)
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has determined he needs to depart the membership this summer time and can haven’t any scarcity of suitors, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG all willing at the €45m-rated Frenchman. (Telefoot)
