Dev Labtech Venture IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Details: Dev Labtech Venture IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on [.] and can shut on [.]. Dev Labtech Venture is a BSE SME IPO to boost ₹11.22 crores by way of IPO. The Dev Labtech Venture IPO worth band is fastened at ₹51 with a marketplace lot of 2000 stocks.

Dev Labtech Venture Limited is a Premier Manufacturer, Wholesaler, and Trader of Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery. The corporate used to be integrated in 1993, based totally in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. They additionally perform from their gross sales workplaces as neatly. The corporate supplies each lab-grown and herbal diamonds. They be offering sumptuous and eco-friendly diamond jewellery.

Dev Labtech’s product vary comprises Loose Polished Diamond, Single Crystal CVD Plates, and Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery. The merchandise are product of high-grade elements following business norms and requirements and are extremely admired through the shoppers for his or her top of the range and consistency at the most productive worth.

Objects of the Issue:

To Meet the Capital Expenditure Requirements.

To Meet Working Capital Requirement.

General Corporate Purpose.

To Meet the Issue Expenses.

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Review

IPO Open: 2023 IPO Close: 2023 IPO Size: Approx ₹11.22 Crores, 2,200,000 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹51 Per Equity Share IPO Listing on: BSE SME Retail Quota: 50% of the online be offering NII Quota: 50% of the online be offering DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors in IPO: Click Here

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Market Lot

The Dev Labtech Venture IPO minimal marketplace lot is 2000 stocks with a ₹102,000 utility quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 2000 ₹102,000 Retail Maximum 1 2000 ₹102,000 S-HNI Minimum 2 4000 ₹204,000

The Dev Labtech Venture IPO date is 2023 and the IPO shut date is 2023. The IPO allotment date is 2023 and the IPO would possibly listing on 2023.

IPO Open Date: 2023 IPO Close Date: 2023 Basis of Allotment: 2023 Refunds: 2023 Credit to Demat Account: 2023 IPO Listing Date: 2023

You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Form

How to use Dev Labtech Venture IPO? You can observe Dev Labtech Venture IPO by way of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just pass to the net financial institution login and observe by way of your checking account through settling on the Dev Labtech Venture IPO within the Invest segment. The different choice you’ll be able to observe Dev Labtech Venture IPO by way of IPO paperwork obtain by way of the BSE site. Check out the Dev Labtech Venture paperwork – click on BSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and put up for your financial institution or along with your dealer.

Dev Labtech Venture Company Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹11.79 ₹11.74 ₹0.00 2021 ₹12.28 ₹12.23 ₹0.04 2022 ₹26.98 ₹26.52 ₹0.44 2023 6M ₹9.66 ₹8.95 ₹0.64

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Valuation – FY2022

Check Dev Labtech Venture IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹0.84 according to Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: 60.71 Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 22.71% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹15.28 according to Equity Share

Peer Group

Mr. Jerambhai Lavjibhai Donda

Mrs. Labhuben Jerambhai Donda

Mr. Jay Jerambhai Donda

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Registrar

Link Intime India Private Ltd

Phone: +91-22-4918 6270

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://linkintime.co.in/

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Allotment Status

Check Dev Labtech Venture IPO allotment standing on Linkintime site URL. Click Here

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Lead Managers

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd

Company Address

Dev Labtech Venture Limited

GF/22-23, Pattani Plaza,

Dairy Road, Near Nilambaug Circle,

Bhavnagar – 364002

Phone: +91-0278-2995027

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.devlabtechventure.com/

Dev Labtech Venture IPO FAQs

What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO? Dev Labtech Venture IPO is a BSE SME IPO. They are going to carry ₹11.22 Crores by way of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹51 according to fairness percentage. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE. When Dev Labtech Venture IPO will open? The IPO is to open on 2023 for NII, and Retail Investors. What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Investors Portion? The buyers’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%. How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO? You can observe Dev Labtech Venture IPO by way of ASBA on-line by way of your checking account. You too can observe for ASBA on-line by way of UPI thru your inventory agents. You too can observe by way of your inventory agents through filling up the offline shape. How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Zerodha? Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Dev Labtech Venture”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Upstox? Log in to Upstox Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Dev Labtech Venture”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your utility. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Paytm Money? Log in to Paytm Money Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Dev Labtech Venture”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your utility. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Paytm Money What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Size? Dev Labtech Venture IPO dimension is ₹11.22 crores. What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Price Band? Dev Labtech Venture IPO Price Band is ₹51 according to fairness percentage. What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The IPO bid is 2000 stocks with ₹102,000. What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Allotment Date? Dev Labtech Venture IPO allotment date is 2023. What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Listing Date? Dev Labtech Venture IPO record date is 2023. The IPO to listing on BSE SME.

Note: The Dev Labtech Venture IPO main points are introduced formally. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Dev Labtech Venture IPO Premium) is up to date at the respective web page. You can test our IPO gray marketplace web page for day by day updates.)

