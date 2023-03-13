Dev Labtech Venture IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Dev Labtech Venture IPO Details: Dev Labtech Venture IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on [.] and can shut on [.]. Dev Labtech Venture is a BSE SME IPO to boost ₹11.22 crores by way of IPO. The Dev Labtech Venture IPO worth band is fastened at ₹51 with a marketplace lot of 2000 stocks.
Dev Labtech Venture Limited is a Premier Manufacturer, Wholesaler, and Trader of Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery. The corporate used to be integrated in 1993, based totally in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. They additionally perform from their gross sales workplaces as neatly. The corporate supplies each lab-grown and herbal diamonds. They be offering sumptuous and eco-friendly diamond jewellery.
Dev Labtech’s product vary comprises Loose Polished Diamond, Single Crystal CVD Plates, and Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery. The merchandise are product of high-grade elements following business norms and requirements and are extremely admired through the shoppers for his or her top of the range and consistency at the most productive worth.
Objects of the Issue:
- To Meet the Capital Expenditure Requirements.
- To Meet Working Capital Requirement.
- General Corporate Purpose.
- To Meet the Issue Expenses.
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Review
|Date
|GMP
|Kostak
|Subject to
|13 March
|₹-
|₹-
|₹-
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Date & Price Band Details
|IPO Open:
|2023
|IPO Close:
|2023
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹11.22 Crores, 2,200,000 Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|IPO Price Band:
|₹51 Per Equity Share
|IPO Listing on:
|BSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50% of the online be offering
|NII Quota:
|50% of the online be offering
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|Anchor Investors in IPO:
|Click Here
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Market Lot
The Dev Labtech Venture IPO minimal marketplace lot is 2000 stocks with a ₹102,000 utility quantity.
|Application
|Lot Size
|Shares
|Amount
|Retail Minimum
|1
|2000
|₹102,000
|Retail Maximum
|1
|2000
|₹102,000
|S-HNI Minimum
|2
|4000
|₹204,000
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Dates
The Dev Labtech Venture IPO date is 2023 and the IPO shut date is 2023. The IPO allotment date is 2023 and the IPO would possibly listing on 2023.
|IPO Open Date:
|2023
|IPO Close Date:
|2023
|Basis of Allotment:
|2023
|Refunds:
|2023
|Credit to Demat Account:
|2023
|IPO Listing Date:
|2023
You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Form
How to use Dev Labtech Venture IPO? You can observe Dev Labtech Venture IPO by way of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just pass to the net financial institution login and observe by way of your checking account through settling on the Dev Labtech Venture IPO within the Invest segment. The different choice you’ll be able to observe Dev Labtech Venture IPO by way of IPO paperwork obtain by way of the BSE site. Check out the Dev Labtech Venture paperwork – click on BSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and put up for your financial institution or along with your dealer.
Dev Labtech Venture Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Year
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2020
|₹11.79
|₹11.74
|₹0.00
|2021
|₹12.28
|₹12.23
|₹0.04
|2022
|₹26.98
|₹26.52
|₹0.44
|2023 6M
|₹9.66
|₹8.95
|₹0.64
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Valuation – FY2022
Check Dev Labtech Venture IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.
|Earning Per Share (EPS):
|₹0.84 according to Equity Share
|Price/Earning P/E Ratio:
|60.71
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW):
|22.71%
|Net Asset Value (NAV):
|₹15.28 according to Equity Share
Peer Group
- Mr. Jerambhai Lavjibhai Donda
- Mrs. Labhuben Jerambhai Donda
- Mr. Jay Jerambhai Donda
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Registrar
Link Intime India Private Ltd
Phone: +91-22-4918 6270
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://linkintime.co.in/
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Allotment Status
Check Dev Labtech Venture IPO allotment standing on Linkintime site URL. Click Here
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Lead Managers
- Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd
Company Address
Dev Labtech Venture Limited
GF/22-23, Pattani Plaza,
Dairy Road, Near Nilambaug Circle,
Bhavnagar – 364002
Phone: +91-0278-2995027
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.devlabtechventure.com/
Dev Labtech Venture IPO FAQs
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO?
Dev Labtech Venture IPO is a BSE SME IPO. They are going to carry ₹11.22 Crores by way of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹51 according to fairness percentage. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE.
When Dev Labtech Venture IPO will open?
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Investors Portion?
How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO?
How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Zerodha?
How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Upstox?
How to Apply the Dev Labtech Venture IPO thru Paytm Money?
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Size?
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Price Band?
Dev Labtech Venture IPO Price Band is ₹51 according to fairness percentage.
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Allotment Date?
What is Dev Labtech Venture IPO Listing Date?
Note: The Dev Labtech Venture IPO main points are introduced formally. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Dev Labtech Venture IPO Premium) is up to date at the respective web page. You can test our IPO gray marketplace web page for day by day updates.)
Follow for the upcoming IPO news and their evaluations, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
– Source : IPOWATCH