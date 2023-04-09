Next six games after victory over Southampton

Manchester City inflicted a heavy 4-1 defeat on Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday night time, with Erling Haaland returning to the beginning XI with two targets after sitting out with an damage.
The Citizens lowered the space on Premier League leaders Arsenal to 5 issues sooner than the Gunners seek advice from Liverpool on Sunday, with Haaland heading in sooner than the ruin. Jack Grealish made it 2-0 sooner than Haaland struck once more with a superbly acrobatic effort.
Sekou Mara gave the despondent Saints one thing to take from the defeat with a 72nd-minute strike, however Julian Alvarez’s penalty simply moments later made it a thrashing.
City are bang in shape drawing near a vital level of their season and can play in 3 other competitions of their subsequent 4 outings. Here’s their upcoming fixture record.
It’s a heavyweight conflict of mouth-watering proportions when Man City go back to our displays. The Premier League champions are in motion towards Bayern Munich, the place it is been all alternate just lately.
Julian Nagelsmann used to be ditched and Thomas Tuchel introduced in so as to add any other simmering sub-plot to arguably the most important tie of the quarter-final spherical.
Once the 2 behemoths of City and Bayern have duked it out the primary time, Guardiola’s facet will host relegation applicants Leicester on the Etihad.
The Foxes misplaced to Bournemouth on Saturday having simply fired Brendan Rodgers as supervisor. A go back and forth to Manchester may not be the best get started for the chief they convey in.
Guardiola will hope to have come via that Saturday night time conflict with Leicester with none new accidents to his squad sooner than they fly over to Germany.
It’ll be some of the defining nights in Guardiola’s time at City, irrespective of how the primary leg pans out, with the Champions League box as open as it is ever been.
April is this sort of defining month for City. They’ll hope to have reached the ultimate 4 in Europe sooner than heading to Wembley for a Saturday FA Cup semi-final conflict with Championship outfit Sheffield United.
The Blades are company contenders for automated promotion along the already-confirmed Burnley, however defeat is a merely unthinkable perception for City as they give the impression of being to notch a couple of trophies.
Ah, sure. The large one. The largest some of the season, or what is left of it. Arsenal stay on marching ahead of their bid for Premier League glory however City will probably be on their tails for the run-in.
City host Arsenal overdue in April. They have a robust contemporary document towards the Gunners and may just make a big remark within the name race if they are able to usurp Mikel Arteta’s facet within the desk with victory right here.
You know what they are saying; it is no excellent beating Arsenal if you’ll be able to’t beat Fulham the weekend after.
They do not say that, as a result of that will be relatively disrespectful to Marco Silva’s Cottagers. They have had their problems just lately regardless that; their FA Cup go back and forth to Manchester resulted in chaotic crisis and there will be no Aleksandar Mitrovic up entrance once they meet at Craven Cottage.