IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen & others react as Ajinkya Rahane propel CSK to emphatic win over MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) persevered their profitable momentum by means of registering a powerful victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) within the ‘El Clasico’ conflict at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni gained the toss and opted to bowl first, with each groups saying key absentees. While CSK was once with out the products and services of famous person English all-rounders Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, MI ignored the presence in their tempo spearhead Jofra Archer.

Ravindra Jadeja was once the select of the bowlers for CSK with a three-wicket haul that performed a the most important function in limiting MI to a paltry overall of 157-8. MI opener Ishan Kishan was once the top-scorer with 32 runs, however not one of the different batsmen may make important contributions. The CSK bowlers saved the power on right through the innings and not let the MI batsmen settle.

In answer, CSK were given off to a flying get started, thank you to their debutant Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a quick-fire half-century off simply 19 balls. His innings supplied a cast basis for CSK to chase down the objective comfortably. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu additionally chipped in with treasured contributions, as CSK chased down the objective with seven wickets in hand.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Great tabadtod stuff by means of @ajinkyarahane88 . Innings of this IPL to this point.

Rahane now not giving any bahane to now not have him within the staff. Rompa cūppar stuff….. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/Y7leuVuPId — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2023

I’ve at all times beloved Ajinkya Rahane’s batting. He’s famous person high quality! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 8, 2023

Wow, Rahane was once hitting it as sweetly as someone has within the #TATAIPL2023. Always makes batting glance delightful. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 8, 2023

#CSKvsMI Rahane is a take a look at participant, can’t play T20s Meanwhile Rahane : pic.twitter.com/RU3HIvzREj — Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 8, 2023

Well performed Ajinkya Rahane ❤️ You have made many critics consume their very own phrases with a natural masterpiece stuffed with elegant batting. pic.twitter.com/bNEWCxsTLq — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 8, 2023

Vintage Ajinkya Rahane is Back ! Pure Class pic.twitter.com/3bZjIgJ98z — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) April 8, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad applauds the Ajinkya Rahane masterclass. pic.twitter.com/4iBIrYcILQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023

