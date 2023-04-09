Sunday, April 9, 2023
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen & others react as Ajinkya Rahane propel CSK to emphatic win over MI

By accuratenewsinfo
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) persevered their profitable momentum by means of registering a powerful victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) within the ‘El Clasico’ conflict at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni gained the toss and opted to bowl first, with each groups saying key absentees. While CSK was once with out the products and services of famous person English all-rounders Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, MI ignored the presence in their tempo spearhead Jofra Archer.

Ravindra Jadeja was once the select of the bowlers for CSK with a three-wicket haul that performed a the most important function in limiting MI to a paltry overall of 157-8. MI opener Ishan Kishan was once the top-scorer with 32 runs, however not one of the different batsmen may make important contributions. The CSK bowlers saved the power on right through the innings and not let the MI batsmen settle.

In answer, CSK were given off to a flying get started, thank you to their debutant Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a quick-fire half-century off simply 19 balls. His innings supplied a cast basis for CSK to chase down the objective comfortably. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu additionally chipped in with treasured contributions, as CSK chased down the objective with seven wickets in hand.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

