Newcastle could land Willock 2.0 in Veiga

One house that does seem in want of strengthening for Newcastle United this summer time is in central midfield, with Eddie Howe‘s aspect lately having a look reasonably skinny at the flooring in regards to choices in that division.

The determination to permit Jonjo Shelvey to join relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest has handiest exacerbated the loss of midfield intensity, therefore the desire for the Magpies to adequately bolster their ranks if they’re to push on once more subsequent season.

It does seem that the Tynesiders have already recognized a imaginable method to that downside in the type of Celta Vigo starlet, Gabriel ‘Gabri’ Veiga, with experiences at the continent having spoken of the Premier League aspect’s hobby.

As one Spanish outlet claimed previous in the week, the St James’ Park outfit – in addition to each Manchester United and Real Madrid – are reputedly maintaining tabs at the promising Spaniard, following what has been a outstanding, step forward marketing campaign for the 20-year-old in La Liga.

Another outlet – AS (by way of Sports Witness) – up to now published that Newcastle had despatched scouts to look at the teen in motion, with the top-four hopefuls mentioned to be ‘one of the most interested’ in obtaining the playmaker’s products and services.

The Spain U21 global will most probably no longer come affordable for any suitor, alternatively, as he reportedly has a €40m (£35m) unlock clause in his present deal.

What is Gabri Veiga’s taste of play?

The 6-foot sensation – who has risen up thru Celta’s formative years ranks – has the versatility to function at the flanks, but has normally covered up in an attacking midfield function in his embryonic occupation up to now, significantly sharing a variety of stylistic and statistical similarities with present Magpies famous person, Joe Willock, as according to FBref.

That likeness is indicated by means of the truth that the 2 males each be offering an actual forward-thinking and dynamic midfield method, with Willock having racked up 73 revolutionary passes and 57 revolutionary carries to this point this season, whilst Veiga is handiest simply in the back of as he has recorded 41 and 66 for a similar two metrics, respectively.

That willingness to get ahead had additionally been showcased by means of the truth that the latter guy ranks in the top 5% in Europe amongst the ones in his place for touches in the attacking penalty house, whilst the previous Arsenal guy – who arrived in the northeast on an preliminary mortgage deal again in February 2021 – ranks in the top 1% in that regard.

Such a comparability reputedly bodes neatly for the affect that the Spaniard could make on Tyneside, with Willock lately thriving after beginning 20 Premier League video games this season, having earned reward for his shape from supervisor Howe, who stated again in January:

“He’s very athletic, got an eye for goal, technically very good and tactically he is improving.”

To have the ability to recruit a an identical determine in the type of Veiga would unquestionably strengthen the extent of pageant in Howe’s squad, with the rising gem having sparkled this season with eight targets and 3 assists from his 23 appearances in the Spanish height flight.

An “interesting box-to-box midfielder” – as described by means of skill scout Jacek Kulig – the highly-coveted ace has unquestionably warranted such hobby such has been his stellar scorching streak to this point this season, having significantly produced an “amazing performance“, as according to Kulig, in opposition to Real Valladolid final month.

While Newcastle will obviously have a struggle on their arms to land the Willock-esque starlet, a summer time swoop could neatly turn out an actual masterstroke.