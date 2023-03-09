Florida State police investigating sexual battery in campus bathroom reported by female victim

Florida State University’s Police Department is lately investigating a sexual battery following a lady’s allegation of being grabbed by an unknown guy in a bathroom stall on campus Sunday afternoon.

A file — which used to be filed Wednesday — states that the sexual battery befell 2 p.m. Sunday in FSU’s Student Union building, the place the lady used to be attending an match.

- Advertisement -

The scholar instructed police she used to be pulled right into a stall by the person after coming into a girls’s bathroom.

The accused person is described as a college-aged, 5’10’’ white guy with immediately darkish hair, weighing 190 kilos, in line with the file. He used to be ultimate noticed dressed in a polo blouse and a COVID-style face overlaying.

A view within the new FSU scholar union on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

- Advertisement -

More on Student Union:Video goes viral of Chevy Malibu see-sawing on FSU student center stairs; DUI charges filed

More:‘The living room of campus’: Inside FSU’s new student union where bookstore and bowling meet

Students, school and workforce of the college gained the sexual battery notification Wednesday night time from an FSU Alert electronic mail.

- Advertisement -

While the hot crime is actively being investigated, there’s no affirmation on whether or not the victim used to be sexually assaulted or if the sexual battery price most effective addresses the victim’s allegation of being grabbed by the male, FSUPD Lt. Chase Yarborough instructed the Tallahassee Democrat Thursday.

Related news:Chiles High student charged with alleged sexual assault of girl in restroom

There are not any further updates in regards to the crime as of Thursday morning.

“It’s still under investigation, so right now we’re just seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect,” Yarborough stated.

Following the main points in regards to the sexual battery have been pointers for individuals of the FSU neighborhood on tips on how to keep protected whilst on campus, which come with fending off remoted places, being attentive to atmosphere, touring in pairs and realizing the place to head for lend a hand if wanted.

Here are some further protection pointers:

Show self belief by strolling at a gentle tempo and maintaining your head up.

Plan your path to grasp the place you’re going earlier than leaving.

Travel on well-lit streets as an alternative of taking shortcuts thru wooded spaces or parking so much.

Have your automotive key or area key in a position to make use of earlier than you achieve the door.

Change path or pass the road if you happen to assume somebody is following you.

Don’t be afraid to yell for lend a hand.

Story continues

Anyone with information in regards to the sexual battery this is being investigated can touch the FSUPD at 850-644-1234.

Contact Tarah Jean at [email protected] or practice her on twitter @tarahjean_.

Never leave out a tale: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat the use of the link on the most sensible of the web page.

This article at the start seemed on Tallahassee Democrat: FSUPD investigating sexual battery allegations from female victim