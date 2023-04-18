New York man charged with murder in shooting of woman who went up wrong driveway

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a tender woman who used to be in a automotive that mistakenly pulled into his driveway in rural upstate New York, government mentioned.

The incident happened on Saturday evening simply sooner than 10 p.m. ET in the small the town of Hebron, some 60 miles northeast of Albany. A gaggle of 4 younger adults have been on the lookout for a pal’s space in the realm after they drove their automotive up the wrong driveway. They have been turning round upon understanding their error when the home-owner, recognized as 65-year-old Kevin Monahan — got here outdoor with a gun and fired at their automobile, in keeping with Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy.

“It’s a very rural area, it’s dirt roads, there’s not a lot of cellular service or any type of internet,” Murphy mentioned all over a press convention on Monday. “It’s easy to get lost.”

Monahan fired no less than two pictures, one of which struck one of the passengers in the automobile — recognized as 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis of Schuylerville, New York. The crew drove away and, because of deficient cellular phone reception, wasn’t ready to touch 911 till achieving the within reach the town of Salem. First responders arrived on scene and tried to accomplish lifesaving measures on Gill, however she used to be pronounced lifeless, in keeping with Murphy.

The sheriff described Gill as “an innocent, young girl” and mentioned she comes from “a very good family,” whom he is aware of “personally.”

“This is a very sad case,” he instructed newshounds. “There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened, especially as it appears the vehicle was leaving at the time.”

Murphy mentioned there used to be no recognized interplay between the gang and Monahan and that investigators imagine the automobile used to be simplest in his driveway for a “very short time” sooner than pictures have been fired. The sheriff would no longer expose what kind of firearm used to be used.

When investigators decided that Monahan used to be the landlord of the place of abode in Hebron, they tried to make touch with him however he refused to go away his house to talk with them, in keeping with Murphy.

“He was uncooperative with patrols on the scene,” the sheriff instructed newshounds. “After approximately more than an hour of talking back and forth through 911 and trying to talk to him in person on the scene, he was taken into custody.”

Monahan, who Murphy mentioned has no recognized felony historical past, used to be arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is lately being held in the Warren County Jail in Queensbury, New York, and could have an preliminary court docket look “in the near future,” in keeping with Murphy.

The incident stays underneath investigation.