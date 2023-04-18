Mahie Gill confirms that she is married to Ravi Kesar : Bollywood News

Mahie Gillwho has been rarely making any appearancesis anticipated to have relocated from Mumbai. The actress is recently settled in Goa along with her daughter Veronica however nowshe has showed that she has tied the knot with very long time boyfriend Ravi Kesar. Although the actress has avoided revealing any information about her wedding ceremony has now not even shared the similar on social mediashe has given a affirmation about her wedding ceremony.

Mahie Gill confirms that she is married to Ravi Kesar

In an interplay with Hindustan Timeswhen they approached her relating to her marriage with Ravi Kesarshe has spoke back to them pronouncing“YesI married him”. Howeverno different information used to be shared by way of the actress. In the previousGill has maintained that she doesn’t like discussing about her non-public lifestyles amid public on account of her shy nature. In factthe actress had additionally now not spread out about having a daughter. In 2019the actress confessed that she is a proud unmarried mom to a child.

Laterin an interview with Navbharat OccasionsMahie Gill had additionally opened about her ideas on marriage. She had mentioned“Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for itis a personal choice.”

For the unversedMahie Gill kicked off her occupation in Bollywood with the 2003 movie Hawayein which used to be in accordance with the anti-Sikh riots. The actress won identify popularity for her efficiency in movies like Dev D in addition to the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster collection. The actress additionally essayed a pivotal function within the blockbuster Salman Khan starrer Dabangg the place she essayed the function of Arbaaz Khan’s love hobby.

