New Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes ‘all the pieces are here’ in Cleveland for a Super Bowl run

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has discovered a new NFL house, as he agreed to phrases on a three-year, $21 million handle the Cleveland Browns this previous week, per NFL Media. His new deal reportedly contains $14 million totally assured at signing over the first two years.

The former second-round select of Virginia began in all 16 video games he performed in ultimate season, and recorded a career-high 71 blended tackles, one sack, 9 passes defensed and 3 interceptions. However, after obtaining two Super Bowl rings in 4 seasons, he is able to lend a hand every other crew.

As for why Thornhill selected Cleveland, he stated the Browns roster has what it must make a Super Bowl run.

“All of the pieces are here,” Thornhill stated, via the Browns’ official website. “They’ve got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl.”

When you have a look at the Browns roster, they undoubtedly possess some skill. The entrance administrative center made an competitive play for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb is certainly one of the absolute best working backs in the NFL, as is the offensive line, after which you’ve gotten Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones out extensive with David Njoku at tight finish. Defensively, Myles Garrett is a monster off the edge, and the Browns have a couple of proficient cornerbacks in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Thornhill figures to slip in subsequent to Grant Delpit at safety to make up what Cleveland hopes is a much-improved secondary.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is the guy in rate now, and he is somebody who excited Thornhill along with his imaginative and prescient for 2023. The former Chief could also be taking part in a very powerful function in this new scheme.

“You can tell that he likes those guys that can do multiple jobs, being able to cover man to man, being down in the box playing a deep half and a third,” Thornhill stated. “He definitely sees me as that guy that can do all the different roles.”