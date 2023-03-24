Friday, March 24, 2023
New attack targets U.S. base in Syria following American airstrikes over contractor’s death

By accuratenewsinfo
A new attack targeted a U.S. military base in Syria on Friday, according to U.S. officials. Overnight, the U.S. military carried out precision airstrikes in retaliation for another attack Thursday that killed an American contractor and hurt six other people, according to the Pentagon. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini the U.S. does not want to escalate matters, but will defend American forces. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with more.

