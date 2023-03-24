Biden meets with Trudeau, to address Canadian Parliament

Today , President Biden is in Ottawa, the place he assembly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to addressing the Canadian Parliament. Biden’s first travel to Canada as president goals to bolster an in depth alliance, take on problems equivalent to immigration and industry, and reaffirm efforts to counter Russia and China.

In New York, a grand jury weighing proof comparable to an alleged hush-money cost on behalf of Donald Trump to disguise an alleged affair is not going to meet once more prior to Monday. Early Friday, Trump warned in a social media post of “potential death & destruction” if he’s charged within the case being led through Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.