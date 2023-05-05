New anti-hate statewide hotline for California | California

(The Center Square) – A new anti-hate hotline was announced today by Gavin Newsom and the California Civil Rights Department. Callers can phone in anonymously to 833-8-NO-HATE to report on a hate act as a witness or a victim with service in over 200 languages.

For those unable to make a phone call, the accompanying website CAvsHate.org will also provide an avenue for reporting and securing resources.

Civil Rights Director Kevin Kish commented, “With the launch of CA vs Hate, we’re taking action to help put a stop to hate and to provide support for victims, survivors, and their families. In the face of hate across the nation, we stand united in declaring: California is for everyone. I urge all Californians to know their rights and to take advantage of these important resources.”

The most recent report (2021) by the Criminal Justice Statistics Center discloses that hate crime events increased by 89.6% over the last decade. When it comes to hate crimes of any kind i.e. race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity, the largest increase was anti-Asian bias incidents which rose 177.5% between 2020 and 2021.

This perhaps suggests why Newsom chose the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month to announce the launch of CA vs Hate.

“Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated,” said Newsom.

Reporters of hate acts who are not in any immediate danger can call the hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. or submit a report online. Callers can leave a voice message outside those hours or dial 211 to seek support and make a report.

CA vs Hate can guide callers about their civil legal options through the Civil Rights Department or other agencies. They are separate from law enforcement and will not share your report with police without your permission, but can guide you on making reports to local prosecutors or law enforcement.

A care coordinator will follow up on all reports to ensure callers have access to resources and support systems. All reports are confidential and do not require callers to disclose their immigration status.

The idea for the hotline has been credited to Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) who voiced the idea of the hotline in 2021 to help individuals and communities targeted for hate.

“California is strong because of our diversity but hate-fueled violence remains a persistent and growing threat,” said Kish.

According to the press release, the hotline is the latest in a $110 million effort to combat hate in recent years funded by the Legislature and backed by Governor Newsom.