Oklahoma death row inmate granted stay of execution by U.S. Supreme Court | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – An Oklahoma death row inmate whose conviction was questioned by Attorney General Gentner Drummond was granted a stay of execution Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is reviewing the case.

Richard Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death twice in connection with the 1997 beating death of hotel owner Barry Van Treese. Another pleaded guilty to killing Van Treese but implicated Glossip in what prosecutors call a “murder for hire” scheme.

He was scheduled to die by lethal injection on May 18. Glossip has been scheduled to die nine times and had his last meal three times.

Republican lawmakers and Drummond backed Glossip’s appeal for clemency last week.

“More likely than not, he’s guilty of murder,” Drummond told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. “But I do not believe the evidence present that he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that’s my concern.”

The board denied clemency with a tie vote, promoting Glossip’s lawyers to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Drummond filed a motion with the high court saying he supported a stay of execution for Glossip.

“I am very grateful to the U.S. Supreme Court for their decision to grant a stay of execution,” Drummond said in a statement. “I will continue working to ensure justice prevails in this important case.”

Glossip attorney Don Knight thanked the court, Drummond and others he said took a deeper look into the case.

“There is nothing more harrowing than the thought of executing a man who the State now admits has never received a fair trial,” Knight said in a statement. “Thankfully, for the time being, Mr. Glossip is out of peril. Our hope is that the Court will reverse the decision of the OCCA and vacate Mr. Glossip’s conviction once and for all.”