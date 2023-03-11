New Air Force One will stay blue and white, Biden decides

President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white colour scheme for the outside of the brand new model of Air Force One

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white colour scheme for the outside of the substitute Air Force One plane, the primary of which is predicted to be delivered in 4 years.

The Air Force said late Friday that the sunshine blue at the new type of the changed 747s that shipping the president will be a bit of bit deeper and extra fashionable in tone than the robin’s egg blue at the variations of the plane recently in use.

Boeing is editing two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One name signal when the president is aboard. They will change the present fleet of 2 getting old Boeing 747-200 plane the president recently makes use of.

The number of the aircraft’s external colours follows an previous choice via the management to scrap a red-white-and-blue design favored by Donald Trump, Biden’s instant predecessor. An Air Force overview had recommended the darker colours would build up prices and lengthen supply of the brand new jumbo jets.

In 2018, Trump directed that the brand new jets shed the enduring Kennedy-era blue-and-white design for a white-and-navy colour scheme. The most sensible part of the aircraft would were white and the ground, together with the abdominal, would were darkish blue. A streak of darkish purple would have run from the cockpit to the tail. The coloring was once nearly similar to the outside of Trump’s non-public aircraft.

Formally referred to as the VC-25B, the brand new plane will change the present fleet, referred to as VC-25A, which the Air Force stated face capacity gaps, emerging repairs prices and “parts obsolescence.” Modifications to the successor plane will come with electric energy upgrades, a scientific facility and a self-defense device, the Air Force stated.

Delivery of the primary of the brand new airplanes is projected for 2027, adopted via the second one plane in 2028, the Air Force stated.

The present era of planes first carried President George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989-1993.