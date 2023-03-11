Community members attend vigil for murdered high school student

The student used to be shot and killed Feb. 28 out of doors the Kendrick Apartments in Dallas.

DALLAS — A big workforce of group members accrued out of doors Forest Meadow Baptist Church for a vigil and balloon free up in reminiscence of Dadrien Harrison.

Harrison, 16, used to be a Lake Highlands High School student who used to be shot and killed Feb. 28 out of doors the Kendrick Apartments in Dallas. The capturing took place about an hour after school ended.

Dallas Police Department introduced a 14-year-old used to be arrested and charged within the capturing. Sources as regards to the circle of relatives stated they don’t imagine the teenagers knew one some other. Police aren’t pronouncing how the accused teenager were given the gun or what resulted in the capturing.

Though the capturing took place off campus, Lake Highlands High School positioned steel detectors at every school front within the days following the capturing, till police recognized a suspect.

The nonprofit 'No More Violence' has been running with Harrison's circle of relatives. Its group helped arrange Friday night time's vigil and balloon free up.

Community members, the teenager’s family and friends members are calling for justice. They say they would like solutions on why the capturing took place.

The funeral provider for Harrison is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 on the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 9550 Shepherd Road in Dallas. The viewing starts at 10 a.m.