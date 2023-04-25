Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Neurosurgeon found shot dead at Detroit home during well-being check

By accuratenewsinfo
Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was once a devoted neurosurgeon, his corporate mentioned.

A Michigan physician has been found shot dead, sparking an investigation by means of Detroit police’s murder unit.

The frame of 53-year-old Devon Hoover was once came upon when officials spoke back to a space for a well-being check on Sunday night time, Detroit police mentioned.

Authorities did not instantly unencumber extra information.

A Michigan physician was once found shot dead at a Detroit home, April 23, 2023.

Hoover, a neurosurgeon, had “a special interest in the treatment of neck and back disorders,” consistent with his employer, Ascension Michigan.

Hoover “was a dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed,” Ascension Michigan mentioned in a commentary. “Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time.”

Dr. Devon Hoover, MD., in an undated picture from Ascension Michigan.

