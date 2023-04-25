Do the Warriors still have something to prove after tying series?

The Golden State Warriors have been ready to protected two consecutive house wins to even their NBA playoff sequence with the Kings. Howard Beck, the Locked On NBA insider, shared his ideas on the sequence.

With the first spherical of the NBA playoffs drawing near its finish, the major focal point has been on accidents and suspensions, however a number of best seeds have demonstrated their true skills.

“You could kind of see this coming,” Beck discussed with regard to the Warriors tying their sequence with Sacramento at 2-2. “They’re going to go home, they’re going to be pumped up by their crowd. As bad as they perform on the road this season, they still perform dominantly at home. … And it went according to that script.”

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Lakers are main a bizarre sequence with Memphis 2-1, however don’t seem to be receiving a lot offensive the aid of their best giant guy, Anthony Davis.

The Grizzlies have suffered from a loss of each their beginning and backup facilities, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, due to severe accidents on this sequence, but Davis has now not been ready to persistently make an have an effect on. Los Angeles might be taking part in Game Four at house on Monday.

In New York City, the Knicks took an surprising 3-1 lead over Cleveland after a 102-93 win over the Cavs on Sunday.

“This is a top-four team with pressure on them, with a bunch of young guys who don’t have a lot of experience and had to figure out how to play in the most intense environment possibly in the NBA,” Beck mentioned. “And I think you saw it in their play.”