Neil Wagner out of second Test with back and hamstring injuries; Doug Bracewell gets a call up





Neil Wagner has been dominated out of the second Test towards Sri Lanka with a bulging disc in his back and a torn proper hamstring. The restoration time for the wounds is round six weeks.

Wagner had left the sphere overdue within the 3rd consultation on day 3 of the continued Test in Christchurch, feeling severe discomfort in his back and leg. He failed a health Test sooner than play on day 4 on Sunday however might be to be had to bat if required.

New Zealand, in the meantime, have referred to as up seamer Doug Bracewell into the squad.

“We all know how much playing Test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this,” New Zealand trainer Gary Stead mentioned. “The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team.

“Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in robust shape for the Central Stags throughout codecs this season. We consider his abilities will supplement the remaining of the bowlers we’ve got within the staff going into the following Test.”

- Advertisement - Bracewell, 32, had last played a Test in 2016. In addition to the three fast bowlers still playing the first Test – Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Blair Tickner – New Zealand also have right-armer Scott Kuggeleijn in the squad. Where Kuggeleijn only made his Test debut last month, Bracewell brings substantially more experience, having played 27 Tests where he has bagged 72 wickets.

Will Young, who is part of the Test squad, will be released to play in the next round of the Plunket Shield. He will return before the second Test starts on Friday.

“We assume it is crucial for Will to stay getting cricket beneath his belt,” Stead said. “With the timing of this spherical and the following Test we concept it used to be a just right alternative to get him at the park and have time in firstclass fit prerequisites.”





