Texas DPS urges residents to avoid traveling to Mexico on spring break







DPS issued the caution after 4 Americans had been abducted in Matamoros and two had been killed.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety says that due to the continuing violence right through Mexico, they’re urging Texans to avoid traveling there right through spring break and past. - Advertisement - This comes after 4 Americans had been abducted in Matamoros, simply around the border from Brownsville. Officials mentioned Latavia McGee and Eric Williams had been rescued in Mexico, and Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown had been killed. Authorities consider they had been stuck within the crossfire of a taking pictures between rival cartels sooner than they had been kidnapped. “Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” mentioned DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.” - Advertisement - The US State Department has additionally issued contemporary shuttle warnings advising residents to use further warning whilst traveling to positive states and avoid traveling to different states fully. The complete listing may also be discovered here. Officials also are urging somebody who does shuttle to Mexico to register with the closest U.S. Embassy or Consulate sooner than they get there. “DPS understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, but the serious risks cannot be ignored,” the company mentioned in a press unlock. “All travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

- Advertisement -





tale by way of Source link