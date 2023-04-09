NBA Playoff Picture: Seeding scenarios, tiebreakers, schedule as West’s 5-9 seeds up for grabs on final day

Below is a complete snapshot of the place issues stand within the Western Conference playoff and play-in races getting into the final day of the common season on Sunday, together with a have a look at the entire seeding situations.

** All Eastern Conference postseason seeds are set.

Reminder on how the play-in event works: No. 7 performs No. 8 and No. 9 performs No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 recreation will get the No. 7 seed, whilst the loser performs the winner of the 9-10 recreation for the No. 8 seed.

Relevant Sunday Schedule



Pelicans at Timberwolves, 3:30 ET

Jazz at Lakers, 3:30 ET

Clippers at Suns, 3:30 ET

Warriors at Blazers, 3:30 ET

Seeding Scenarios

🔒Locked in as No. 1 seed

Current first-round matchup: TBD

🔒Locked in as No. 2 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner

🔒Locked in as No. 3 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

🔒Locked in as No. 4 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

5. Los Angeles Clippers (43-38)

Can end 5-7

Remaining schedule: at Suns

Current first-round matchup: at Suns

Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead by means of department win proportion

Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

6. Golden State Warriors (43-38)

Can end 5-8

Remaining schedule: at Blazers

at Blazers Current first-round matchup: at Kings

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead by means of department win proportion

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead by means of convention win proportion

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)



Can end 6-8

Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz

vs. Jazz Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched

8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)



Can end 5-9

Remaining schedule: at Timberwolves

at Timberwolves Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead by means of convention win proportion

Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40)



Can end 7-9



Remaining schedule: vs. Pelicans

vs. Pelicans Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched