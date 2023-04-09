NBA Playoff Picture: Seeding scenarios, tiebreakers, schedule as West’s 5-9 seeds up for grabs on final day

Below is a complete snapshot of the place issues stand within the Western Conference playoff and play-in races getting into the final day of the common season on Sunday, together with a have a look at the entire seeding situations.
** All Eastern Conference postseason seeds are set.
Reminder on how the play-in event works: No. 7 performs No. 8 and No. 9 performs No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 recreation will get the No. 7 seed, whilst the loser performs the winner of the 9-10 recreation for the No. 8 seed.
Relevant Sunday Schedule
- Pelicans at Timberwolves, 3:30 ET
- Jazz at Lakers, 3:30 ET
- Clippers at Suns, 3:30 ET
- Warriors at Blazers, 3:30 ET
Seeding Scenarios
- 🔒Locked in as No. 1 seed
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- 🔒Locked in as No. 2 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner
- 🔒Locked in as No. 3 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors
- 🔒Locked in as No. 4 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers
5. Los Angeles Clippers (43-38)
- Can end 5-7
- Remaining schedule: at Suns
- Current first-round matchup: at Suns
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead by means of department win proportion
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched
6. Golden State Warriors (43-38)
- Can end 5-8
- Remaining schedule: at Blazers
- Current first-round matchup: at Kings
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead by means of department win proportion
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead by means of convention win proportion
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)
- Can end 6-8
- Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched
8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)
- Can end 5-9
- Remaining schedule: at Timberwolves
- Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead by means of convention win proportion
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched
9. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40)
- Can end 7-9
- Remaining schedule: vs. Pelicans
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched
- 🔒Locked in as No. 10 seed
- Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)