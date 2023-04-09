Kathleen Suckley murder still unsolved after 30 years



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday marks 30 years since Corpus Christi Police Department officials came upon the frame of 29-year-old Kathleen Suckley.

She was once discovered at her South Side house on Meandering Lane on April 8, 1993.

Suckley was once brutally attacked, stabbed greater than 40 instances. Her throat additionally were slit, all whilst her sons had been within.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

If you’ve got any information which may be useful, (361) 886-2600.