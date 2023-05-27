NBA opens investigation into Twitter burner account believed to belong to referee Eric Lewis, per report

It seems as despite the fact that the NBA may have any other Twitter burner account scandal on its fingers. Last time, the scandal concerned a workforce government. This time, a referee. The NBA has opened an reliable evaluate after allegations emerged on Twitter relating to a burner account that used to be believed to belong to reliable Eric Lewis, according to Marc Stein. The account, which has since been deleted, defended Lewis on a couple of events after he used to be criticized via quite a lot of customers.

The account used to be found out via Twitter customers who shared screenshots of all the responses from the purported burner account.

- Advertisement -

Lewis is a veteran referee who has been within the NBA for almost twenty years and has reffed in dozens of playoff video games and two fresh NBA Finals Here is a glimpse at his observe document National Basketball Referees Association.

Eric Lewis has officiated 1,098 regular-season video games in 18 seasons as an NBA team of workers reliable. He has additionally refereed 82 playoff video games, together with six NBA Finals video games. Lewis officiated his first NBA Finals sport all over the 2019 sequence between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. He officiated two Finals video games in each the 2020 sequence between the Los Angeles Lakers and theMiami Heat and the 2021 sequence between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Please test the opt-in field to recognize that you want to to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep a watch to your inbox.

Sorry!

There used to be an error processing your subscription.

- Advertisement -

The remaining time the league introduced an investigation into a burner account used to be in 2018, when Philadelphia 76ers government Bryan Colangelo resigned from the workforce after following the probe into a couple of accounts related to him printed personal workforce information, and criticized avid gamers at the workforce and media contributors.

An reliable announcement from the league will also be anticipated on the conclusion of the investigation into Lewis’ on-line job.