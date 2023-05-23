NBA coaching tracker: Bucks narrow list to finalists, Raptors cast wide net as five teams look for new coach

The National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs for the yr 2023 are coming to an finish. While lovers eagerly wait for the big-name unfastened brokers to signal their contracts in July, there may be nonetheless a large number of coach actions taking place. Three playoff teams, Raptors, Suns, and 76ers, and two different teams, Bucks and Pistons, have all fired their coaches and are having a look for replacements.
Well-known names such as Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel are a number of the best coaching unfastened brokers who’re being regarded as. As the vast majority of the league appears to be like towards the 2023-24 season, we are keeping an eye on the sideline motion underneath in our coaching tracker.
NBA head coaching tracker
|
Detroit Pistons
|
TBD
|
Dwane Casey
|
The Pistons parted techniques with coach Dwane Casey proper after the 2023 NBA common season resulted in April. Casey has taken on a front-office function with the group, however a new coach has but to be employed. Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, and Jarron Collins are reportedly within the working for the activity. The Pistons had the worst file within the NBA closing season however are selecting 5th in June’s draft.
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
TBD
|
Mike Budenholzer
|
The Bucks fired their championship-winning coach, Mike Budenholzer, after the group’s wonder first-round go out towards the Miami Heat. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, however as the roster round Giannis Antetokounmpo ages, the Bucks’ championship window is ultimate. Nick Nurse and Kenny Atkinson are a number of the finalists for Milwaukee’s opening.
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
TBD
|
Doc Rivers
|
The 76ers parted techniques with Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round playoff exits. It can be a large summer time of trade in Philly as James Harden may additionally depart the franchise. Here’s a look on the 76ers’ applicants.
|
Phoenix Suns
|
TBD
|
Monty Williams
|
Williams led the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and the most efficient file within the league within the 2021-22 season. But two disappointing playoff exits spelled the tip of
