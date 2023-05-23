NBA coaching tracker: Bucks narrow list to finalists, Raptors cast wide net as five teams look for new coach

The National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs for the yr 2023 are coming to an finish. While lovers eagerly wait for the big-name unfastened brokers to signal their contracts in July, there may be nonetheless a large number of coach actions taking place. Three playoff teams, Raptors, Suns, and 76ers, and two different teams, Bucks and Pistons, have all fired their coaches and are having a look for replacements.

Well-known names such as Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel are a number of the best coaching unfastened brokers who’re being regarded as. As the vast majority of the league appears to be like towards the 2023-24 season, we are keeping an eye on the sideline motion underneath in our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker