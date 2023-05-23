Trea Turner admits he’s ‘sucked’ in first few months of 11-year deal with fourth-place Phillies





During this previous offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year deal price $300 million. The Phillies added Turner to their workforce, assuming he could be one of the most productive leadoff hitters in baseball. However, Turner has struggled all through his tenure with the Phillies to this point. Turner recognizes his deficient efficiency, declaring, “I’ve sucked.” (via MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki)

“But every at-bat, every play, every game is another day to try to do better and try to be the player that I know I am. If you harp on yesterday or you harp on the last at-bat, it’s just going to snowball on you, you’re not going to be able to turn it around. So I’m honest with myself. I tell myself straight, and I don’t lie to myself. I think I’m a positive guy. I think I can always do better and can always be better. That’s the attitude I have, but at the same time, I know when I don’t do something right.”

Although “I’ve sucked” is also an overstatement, Turner’s numbers point out that he has no longer carried out as anticipated. This season, Turner’s slash line is .256/.303/.390, which interprets to an OPS+ of 91, that means his manufacturing is 9% less than the league reasonable. Turner’s profession OPS+ was once 122, with his best possible season coming in 2019 when he posted an OPS+ of 132.

Furthermore, Turner’s high quality of touch numbers this season is a reason for worry. Turner has posted career-worst marks in reasonable go out pace, max go out pace, hard-hit price, and strikeout proportion. His batted-ball and phone signs give him an anticipated batting reasonable of simply .237 and an anticipated slugging proportion of .352. Turner’s struggles, at a elementary degree, want addressing earlier than he can give you the Phillies with the efficiency they want from him on the best of the lineup.