NBA coaching search: Pistons, Monty Williams agree to deal worth up to $100 million, per report

Monty Williams, who lately had a disappointing playoff go out with the Phoenix Suns, has been introduced as the brand new head trainer of the Detroit Pistons. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards, Williams has agreed to signal a six-year, $72 million deal with Detroit, which, with incentives, may just achieve up to 8 years and $100 million.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has famous, Williams’ deal is the most important for a head trainer in NBA historical past. It was once rumored that the Pistons have been keen to be offering Williams a deal within the $10 million per yr vary, however he’s going to now grow to be one of the crucial league’s highest-paid coaches. Williams is owed over $20 million over the following 3 years from the Phoenix Suns, who parted tactics with him previous this month after 4 seasons.

- Advertisement -

Williams had prior to now declined an be offering from Detroit or even urged that he may need to take a yr off from coaching. However, the Pistons presented him a possibility that he could not face up to. Williams’ previous enjoy in construction organizational tradition and creating younger skill makes him a just right are compatible for Detroit, the place he’s going to be operating with fresh lottery choices comparable to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and James Wiseman.

The scenario with Williams being employed via the Pistons is identical to once they employed Dwane Casey in 2018. Casey was once taking into consideration taking a wreck from coaching after his prolonged stint in Toronto, however the Pistons’ willingness to pay best greenback satisfied him to settle for the activity. Williams’ appointment because the Pistons’ head trainer comes after Casey was once moved from the bench to the entrance place of work right away after the belief of the 2022-23 season.

The Pistons are hoping Williams can mould their promising younger skill right into a playoff contender within the Eastern Conference along with his management and enjoy.